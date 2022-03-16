MANKATO — Minnesota State University's familiar logo "Big Ideas. Real World Thinking" is serving as the theme for an inaugural ideas forum on the college's campus Friday.
TEDxMNSU is slated 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Centennial Student Union Ballroom.
The nonprofit TED Conference, known for its popular series of TED Talks, assisted with MSU’s local self-organized event.
An author who advocates for improvements in the country's foster care system and several representatives of MSU will serve as presenters during the forum.
• Tori Petersen, who spent years within the foster care system until her emancipation at age 18, will examine problems with case file portrayals of youth.
Petersen, who was named 2021 Mrs. Universe, is the founder of Beloved Initiative and CEO of Strong Story. Her talk is titled “Contradicting the File: A First Impression.”
• Heather Von Bank, department chair of Family Consumer Science at MSU, will describe the importance and benefits of play during her presentation “Why Kids Need to Take Risks.”
• Dan Sachau, an instructor in MSU's psychology department, will discuss the relationship between increased incomes and rising expectations during his presentation “A Key to Happiness.”
• Coralyn Musser's talk: “Elevating Your Culture Through Community Service” will focus on of how to build compassion and generosity into a company's core values. Musser, director of outreach and engagement at Minnesota Elevator, is pursuing a master of business administration degree at MSU.
• Cindra Kamphoff, a MSU professor who teaches sport, performance and exercise psychology in the Department of Human Performance, will discuss how mental principles used by elite athletes may be used in everyday life.
• Jonathan Hicks, associate professor in the Department of Recreation, Parks, and Leisure Services at MSU, will explore the stories of wildlife-inspired awe and how such stories can apply to the management setting.
• Brian Frink, a MSU distinguished faculty scholar with a studio in rural Mankato, will discuss taking risks in art and life.
• Erin Gonzalez, a registered dietitian at the Mankato Clinic, will offer the presentation “Ditching the Food Police for Internal Wisdom.”
• Thad Shunkwiler, a licensed behavioral health provider and a professor in MSU's Department of Health Science, will offer advice about how to build resilience in one's life.
• Kristen Cvancara, a professor in MSU's Department of Communication Studies, will discuss how to to improve one's overall happiness and well-being by recognizing and disrupting harmful messages.
Tickets cost $25 for community members, $5 for MSU students and $20 for MSU faculty and staff. To purchase tickets, go to: tinyurl.com/2xf56uy9.
