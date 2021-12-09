MANKATO — Minnesota State University will be handing out diplomas on Saturday, the first traditional commencement ceremony at MSU in two years.
After canceling three in-person graduation ceremonies due to the COVID-19 pandemic — the big springtime events in 2020 and 2021 and the fall semester commencement in December of 2020 — MSU will be awarding 2,276 degrees to 1,941 students who completed their coursework this semester. About 700 students are planning to participate in the ceremonies, which are scheduled for 9 a.m. and noon Saturday in Taylor Center’s Bresnan Arena.
The morning event is for graduates of the College of Arts & Humanities, College of Business and College of Science, Engineering and Technology. The noon ceremony features graduates of the College of Allied Health and Nursing, College of Education and College of Social and Behavioral Sciences.
With Minnesota experiencing the nation's third-highest rate of new COVID-19 cases per capita in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control, the ceremonies won't be without restrictions.
Graduates will be limited to no more than six guests, and the groups will be seated in pods with increased social distancing between pods. Pedestrian traffic will be one-way when entering and exiting Taylor Center to allow for more distancing. Guests are encouraged to test and will be asked to conduct a self-screening health survey and stay home if they are unwell.
For those staying home, a livestream of commencement will be available.
Face coverings, over both the nose and mouth, will be required of all attendees, as they have been in all indoor spaces on Minnesota state college and university campuses since the start of the school year.
