MANKATO — Chad Montrie, history professor at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, has authored his sixth book “Whiteness in Plain View: A History of Racial Exclusion in Minnesota” and will be coming Friday to Minnesota State University as part of his book tour.
The free event is open to both the MSU community and the general public.
A book signing and reception will take place 2:30-3:30 p.m. in the Heritage Room of the Centennial Student Union. Montrie will then speak about his book at 4 p.m. at the Ostrander Auditorium in the same building.
“It’ll be an afternoon of activities and I’m really excited about it,” said Jill Cooley, associate history professor at MSU.
Cooley helped organize the event after Montrie reached out saying he would love to stop in Mankato.
“He had reached out to me because I teach civil rights and the history of race here at MSU,” she said. “I was thrilled to hear that he was going to be in Minnesota and could fit us into his schedule.”
Cooley had been a fan of Montrie’s book prior to him reaching out.
When the book hit the shelves in April, Cooley spoke to her colleague Lori Lahlum, professor of Minnesota history at MSU, about how great it was. Lahlum seemed to agree as she has since assigned the book to her class.
“It’s a really important book,” Cooley said. “I think we have a misconception about racial discrimination in northern states. As for the state of Minnesota, the last few years have brought attention to contemporary racial discrimination. We find the roots of that in our history.”
The misconception about racism in northern states is actually what inspired Montrie to write his book.
His previous research as a historian had always been focused around racism in the southern states. But after a while, Montrie wanted to expand his research to the neighboring states above.
“I realized that I didn’t want to just talk about the South or tell another story about racial exclusion or segregation in the South,” he said. “I wanted to come up with a way to explore how that played out in the North. I talked to different people about it and they suggested that I focus my attention on Minnesota.”
After doing some preliminary research, Montrie agreed that looking into the history of just one northern state was the ideal way to delve into the topic of racism within that region, especially when it’s about one of the most unsuspecting states in the North.
“It’s counterintuitive,” he said. “People, especially white people, don’t think that the history of Minnesota is a history where racism was fundamental to what it came to be. I wanted to challenge that idea.”
While the book focuses on Minnesota, Montrie said that the history of the state says a lot about the history of northern states and the U.S. as a whole.
The book talks about the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862, the connection between the history of Native Americans and Black people in the state, and includes, as Montrie put it, “different chapters that look at communities across Minnesota at different points in time, with the idea that each of them represents something in particular about racial exclusion.”
Those who attend the event are invited by the author to use the book as a tool to further their knowledge and aid in their activism within their own communities.
“I think there’s a real interest on the part of people to do something to affect change,” he said. “I hope this book becomes one of the many, many things that can help them think about what to do,” he said.
