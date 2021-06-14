MANKATO — The committee charged with reviewing Minnesota State University's police officer training program is hosting community listening sessions on Tuesday and Thursday.
The review, which began after the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer 13 months ago, also includes the MSU program for educating future corrections officers. Committee members are Pat Nelson, chair of MSU's Department of Government; Matt Loayza, dean of the College of Social & Behavioral Sciences; and Henry Morris, Vice President for Diversity & Inclusion.
The 90-minute online listening sessions, which include the same content for both, are at 11 a.m. Tuesday and 3:30 p.m. Thursday. More information, including the meeting links and an email for submitting a question in advance, can be found at
https://sbs.mnsu.edu/events/community-listening-session-june15/
