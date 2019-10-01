MSU logo
MANKATO — Minnesota State University's Healthy Mavericks Alcohol and Drug Prevention Coalition is holding a town hall meeting and panel discussion on how students can lower their risks of consequences that result from underage drinking.

The public event is 3-4 p.m. Thursday in Ostrander Auditorium in the university’s Centennial Student Union.

Panelists include representatives from: Mankato Public Safety; the Committee Against Domestic Abuse; the Blue Earth County Attorney’s Office; and the university’s Violence Awareness Response Program, Alcohol & Drug Studies Program and Office of Equal Opportunity and Title IX.

The Healthy Mavericks Alcohol and Drug Prevention Coalition is part of a five-year federal grant program that began in 2015 at MSU.

For more information, contact Natalie Schuette at 507-389-5184 or email natalie.schuette@mnsu.edu<mailto:natalie.schuette@mnsu.edu.

