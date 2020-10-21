MANKATO — People interested in hearing about and commenting on planned changes to Minnesota State University's criminal justice curriculum can attend Zoom meetings about the reforms, which were ordered by MSU President Richard Davenport in the wake of the George Floyd killing by Minneapolis police.

The remaining listening sessions are as follows: 

• 4-5:30 p.m. Thursday

Registration: https://minnstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_41GhK-7TRQmYu_12z2l_iA

Webinar ID: 968 6686 8376 Passcode: 978537

• 12-1:30 p.m. Monday 

Registration: https://minnstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IyxuybKVQpSxEeUpxJTeJQ

Webinar ID: 918 5346 7130 Passcode: 341125

• 3-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28 

Registration: https://minnstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Rq0_v23XSXOERjG1pe-CQA

Webinar ID: 973 4234 8400 Passcode: 023452.

The report on the recommended changes can be downloaded at 

https://bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com/mankatofreepress.com/content/tncms/assets/v3/editorial/6/3e/63eba314-0a7f-11eb-b11f-5778f66b743d/5f80e5603999b.pdf.pdf

