Minnesota State University will relocate and add study pods in response to an investigation into accessibility concerns for people with mobility impairments.
A complaint filed in September prompted the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights, or OCR, to investigate the matter. MSU had invested a reported $1 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding to purchase and install 100 “MavPODs” around campus leading up to the fall semester.
The OCR resolution, signed by MSU’s chief of staff in mid-March, calls for MSU to relocate some accessible pods and order at least one more by May 1 to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.
MSU provided a statement saying it was pleased to reach an agreement on the pods.
“The University worked with OCR, faculty experts and students to reach a solution that ensures the University fully complies with ADA requirements while also ensuring the MavPods are an asset that enhances the campus experience for all of our students and entire campus community,” the statement read.
MSU installed four larger pods accessible to students or staff with wheelchairs or motorized scooters after the initial complaint. Three of them, however, were in one building mainly used for campus administration rather than classes.
The resolution will require one pod each to be in the Wigley Administration Center, Wissink Hall, Morris Hall and Myers Field House by May. The idea is to make them accessible along more common routes on campus.
Along with ordering another accessible pod by May 1, MSU agreed to promptly install it once received and provide evidence of purchase by May 15.
A third requirement in the resolution tasks MSU with installing a pod in the Memorial Library by Sept. 1. MSU will need to ensure the pods are distributed across the campus, as no more than one can be in any single building.
By Sept. 15, MSU will need to provide documentation of the changes to OCR. The agreement lays out how OCR can visit the university to interview staff and students if deemed necessary.
Most of the pods on campus resemble phone booths with seats inside, serving as quiet spaces to study and view virtual lectures. The larger, accessible pods are more cube-shaped.
Social work professor Nancy Fitzsimons filed the initial complaint in September. In a “My View” opinion piece published in The Free Press in September, she wrote the university was “well-aware that they would be discriminating against students, faculty and staff with mobility disabilities on campus by creating 100-plus inaccessible spaces on campus”
“Will MavPODS help with the university’s effort to be a ‘welcoming, equitable and inclusive university’?” she wrote. “The answer is a resounding no if you are a current student, prospective student, current faculty or staff, or prospective faculty or staff who needs an ‘accessible option.’ This space is not for you.”
Faculty and student leaders also criticized the university’s rollout of the pods at the time.
