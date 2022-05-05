MANKATO — During the pandemic, universities were forced to get creative when providing graduating students with a meaningful commencement experience.
Streaming ceremonies with limited in-person attendance, video recordings of individual students walking across a virtual stage that were spliced together and shared, gift packages that included diplomas and university-theme items that replaced ceremonies were common choices.
New Minnesota State University President Edward Inch said he sees this spring’s commencement ceremonies as an opportunity to put those lesser experiences aside and build on and improve what was normal at pre-pandemic commencements.
“I had experience with (commencement) models that focused on a celebration of the college, and the relationship that faculty had with students, as opposed to one that was a more comprehensive, all-university model (like MSU had pre-pandemic),” Inch said this week.
“The goal here was, if we make it a celebration of the students’ experience in their college, and a celebration of the relationship that students have with the faculty and the staff that have guided their educational journey, would that be something that would be more memorable, more significant, more powerful?”
The typical pre-pandemic MSU spring commencement would have included three Saturday ceremonies, each being a combination of university colleges — those subdivisions that group programs by general topic. That will change this week, as there will be six ceremonies, one for each of the university’s six colleges.
About 1,700 MSU students will participate in the six ceremonies, according to an MSU news release. Two will take place Friday afternoon, four on Saturday.
The College of Business commencement will be 3 p.m. Friday, followed by the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences at 5:30 p.m. On Saturday, it will be the College of Science, Engineering and Technology at 9 a.m.; the College of Education at 11:30 a.m.; the College of Allied Health and Nursing at 2 p.m.; and the College of Arts and Humanities at 4:30 p.m.
All ceremonies will take place in Taylor Center’s Bresnan Arena, as usual, but each will benefit from inclusion of unique commencement programs that reflect their college’s studies. This personalization was not possible when multiple colleges were represented in one ceremony.
The Centennial Student Union Ballroom has been made available for post-commencement college celebrations where graduates can gather with classmates, faculty and staff, and their families, Inch said. Colleges may also hold events in their own learning spaces.
Commencements over the last two years have limited how many people each graduate could invite. More ceremonies means that limit can be lifted while still providing distancing for those who seek it, Inch said.
“Six tickets isn’t enough for families who were very vested in their student success,” he said. “So, this allows us to have more space in the arena for families to participate.”
Inch stressed that commencement does not mark the end of the Minnesota State University’s experience for “freshly minted alums.”
“I want to make sure that everyone who walks across the stage this weekend also knows that we’re not only with them for their four years, or however long they’re here. We would like them to be a partner of ours throughout their career arc, their life arc. That we’re pleased to be called ‘home.’ They’re always welcome back and we will stay in touch.”
This sense that MSU continues to be home for graduates has been echoed by Brian Zins, director of alumni relations, since he started in the position in January 2021.
“It’s not a catchphrase. It’s not a slogan or a motto. It’s a genuine feeling,” he said. “Welcome home.”
He’s excited about the changes in the commencement experience because, when he earned his undergraduate degree in 2002, he went through one large commencement ceremony that took place downtown at the Mankato civic center, he said. None of his classmates were anywhere near him, so he couldn’t celebrate with them, and the ceremony dragged on for hours.
Bringing commencement on campus to the Taylor Center has made it feel more like a continuation of the student experience, he said. Also, smaller ceremonies at the more intimate venue allowed it to be just one of several activities in the day for the new alums and their guests.
“The reason commencement is such an important part of what I think we should be doing is that moment they go from being one of the 14,000-plus students we have to being part of roughly 135,000 living (MSU) alums. They join an even bigger fraternity at a magical point during that ceremony,” he said.
Inch said he spoke with many students at the fall commencement and asked them what they would have liked to have. Above everything else, they wanted to share the experience with the faculty and staff who helped them earn their degree, he said.
“I thought that it would be worth trying to see if we could carry that connection through to our commencement ceremonies and make that the highlight,” he said. A thorough evaluation will be done afterward to measure its success and determine if this becomes the new look for MSU commencement ceremonies.
Douglas Snapp and Michael Olson, faculty in the Department of Music, will arrange the processional music at all six ceremonies. But each will have a different student from the College of Arts and Humanities singing the national anthem and different student speakers.
More information about the MSU spring commencement can be found at http://www.mnsu.edu/graduation/.
