MANKATO — Minnesota State University recently completed its 30-day headcount for the fall semester of 2022, showing a 0.4% enrollment decline from last year.
MSU had 14,546 students enrolled during the fall semester of 2021 and 14,482 this time around.
David Jones, vice president of student affairs and enrollment management at MSU, attributes the decline to three main causes.
“The national and state demographics are reflective of having fewer high school graduates,” he said. “Among those high school graduates, less are choosing to go on to higher education. Those that do, less are choosing to go to a university in state.”
The statewide enrollment numbers for Minnesota State institutions are affected by it as well, with colleges reporting a 1.2% decline and universities reporting a 4.1% decline.
The system shows an overall enrollment decline of 2.2%.
Regardless, MSU continues to see enrollment jumps in its aviation and nursing departments.
“Aviation continues to be in high demand with the forced retirement of a lot of pilots,” Jones said. “Health care related fields are also strong. That’s driven both by the growing aging population with the demand and need for that career, as well as the stricter credentialing of nurses, stating that they have to have a four-year degree.”
With stricter education requirements for nurses, MSU has seen an influx of nontraditional student nurses returning to complete their four-year degree.
MSU also continues to see an increase in international student enrollment, which now makes up 9% of its total enrollment, up 0.4% from last year.
“As a result of our efforts to continue to be more diverse, 18% of our student population is a student of color,” Jones said. “So between our international students and domestic students of color, we’re over 27%.”
Their first-year class enrollment is also up 9.2%, high school student enrollments for Post Secondary Enrollment Options is up 12%, and concurrent enrollment is up 20%.
“We’re hopeful that any student who wishes to pursue higher education would consider us. We’ve purple carpets rolled out,” Jones said. “I would say more energy has definitely been focused on next fall at this point. October was college awareness month, so there were a lot of campus visits and things going on.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.