MANKATO — Minnesota State University’s Department of Philosophy Nadine B. Andreas Lecture will be hosting Owen Flanagan, James B. Duke University professor emeritus of philosophy, to give lectures Thursday and Friday.
His first lecture, “Our Angry Times: Can Philosophy Help?” will be 7-9 p.m. Thursday at MSU’s Centennial Student Union room 253/4/5. Flanagan will cover the lessons philosophy teaches about the “uses and misuses of anger.”
His second lecture, “How to do Things with Emotions,” will be 10-11:30 a.m. Friday in the CSU room 254/5. Flanagan will discuss his view that emotions are things people do rather than things that happen to them.
For more information, contact Sun Kyeoung Yu at sun.yu@mnsu.edu.
