MANKATO — The final round of Minnesota State University’s 2023 Big Ideas Challenge new venture competition is scheduled 3:30-5 p.m. Wednesday in Centennial Student Union’s Ostrander Auditorium.
MSU’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship is the host for the free hybrid event.
Registration is required for both options and may be made at: https://2023BIC.eventbrite.com.
The Big Ideas Challenge is a new-venture competition started by MSU’s College of Business in 2015 to encourage and celebrate students’ innovative business ideas.
MSU students and recent alumni vie for $18,000 in prizes to fund their business.
The competition features a high-tech division, created to encourage and reward business ideas in high technology; it is open to startups from across southwest Minnesota.
Attendees will be able to vote for the winner of a Peoples Choice Award.
To learn more about this year’s finalists and their big ideas, go to: https://bit.ly/43gIjB8
