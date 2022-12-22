When Riya Arora arrived at Minnesota State University from India a few years ago, she was warmly welcomed by her Friendship Family.
“With being away from family and not having a strong support system in Mankato, it was very helpful to have people who are local to hang out with,” the graduate student said. “Having someone that can invite you to their house when school is off so you don’t have to spend your days by yourself is really nice.”
The Friendship Family Program at MSU was designed to do just that, and more.
For more than a decade, the program has been connecting international students with volunteer community members to assist them in any way they can as the students transition to life on campus and in the U.S.
Some volunteers take their students shopping for school supplies or winter gear, while others host them for the holidays.
“It’s a way to give international students a sense of belonging in the Mankato community and to help them feel more connected,” said Kristin Odland, retention specialist in the Kearney International Center at MSU. “It’s also for the families to be able to experience this cultural exchange. It’s valuable for both parties involved.”
Arora agrees, stating it’s truly a two-way street.
“It’s a great way to expose yourself to a new culture without actually spending the money to go to a new place,” she said. “We bring our culture to you and, in return, you can be a part of our lives while we’re going through undergrad or grad school.”
Arora has had three Friendship Family’s so far, and she has stayed in touch with all of them.
“They’ll always be there for us and we will always be there for them,” she said. “My families have gone through super low lows and I’ve been able to be there for them in whatever capacity I’m able to. It’s just another support system in place that you can always rely on.”
The pandemic and low staffing had put a stop to the beloved program, but with a handful of international students advocating for it, Odland is looking to relaunch the program in January.
Families in the community also have requested the return of the program, because reliving the fond memories made with the students they were matched with over 10 years ago is simply not enough.
“The families continue to stay in touch with them. The students are sending them pictures of their babies now,” Odland said. “It’s had a really long-lasting impact in some of the relationships that were formed.”
But the relaunch of the program relies on volunteers, something Odland has struggled to find enough of with the influx of international students signing up to participate.
“But our hope is to relaunch the program for the spring semester,” she said. “We’re ready to start taking applications for families that are interested in being matched up with a student.”
The program is a one-semester commitment and volunteers are expected to connect with their student in person at least two times a semester and communicate with them in some form — such as a text message or phone call — monthly.
A kick-off event will take place at the Kearney International Center in January to help connect the families with the students for the first time.
Those interested are encouraged to email Odland at kristin.odland@mnsu.edu.
Arora said she’s looking forward to connecting with a new family, despite only having one semester of graduate school left to form the strong bond she desires with them.
“It’s been a great feeling to have someone I can always turn to,” she said about her former connection to local families.
“It’s just the little things but, sometimes, they’re taken for granted when you’re local because you have these little things and you have a support system in place. But as an international student, we don’t really have that support system. So it’s great that people are willing to open their homes and hearts to us.”
