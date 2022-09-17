The Free Press
MANKATO — Homecoming week at Minnesota State University returns Monday and runs through Sept. 24.
The free weeklong festivities kick off with live music and an introduction to the homecoming royalty between 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday at the Centennial Student Union.
A food-eating contest takes place at noon Wednesday in the CSU Hearth Lounge followed by a lip sync and coronation from 7-10 p.m. Thursday in the Taylor Center’s Bresnan Arena.
At 8:20 p.m. Friday, the annual bonfire and fireworks show begins. Between 9-10 p.m. the same night, rapper B.o.B hits the stage as this year’s featured performer. A limited number of general admission tickets are free to the public when registering online.
From 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, the annual free community pancake breakfast will take place at Blakeslee Stadium, hosted by MSU President Edward Inch.
The parade follows from 12-1 p.m. on Warren Street and Stadium Road. Floats from both the community and the university will be decked out in this year’s “Mavericks Go to Hollywood” theme.
At 2 p.m. that Saturday, the Maverick football team will take on the University of Mary Maximus at Blakeslee Stadium.
Minnesota State’s Department of Theatre and Dance also will perform “In the Next Room Thursday through Sept. 24 in the Andreas Theatre. Tickets are available at MSUTheatre.com.
All events are open to the public.
For more information on homecoming events throughout the week, contact Bill Tourville, assistant director of campus programs, by email at william.tourville@msnu.edu or by calling 507-380-6076.
