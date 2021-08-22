His parents were both teachers. His godfather was an Episcopal priest and teacher. By age 6, he was learning Greek and Latin.
“I come from a family of educators,” Edward Inch said.
So when the time came to choose a career, the preferred path was obvious.
Inch wanted to be an accountant.
“Until I took accounting, and then I was ‘I can’t be an accountant.’”
But Inch was still thinking his life would be centered on the world of business, maybe as a salesman. “I tried to be in the insurance agent training program for Aetna and Travelers. I tried a lot of things.”
None of which would have led him, four decades later, to the third floor of the Wigley Administration Building at Minnesota State University.
Inch is still getting settled into the office of the president six weeks after replacing Richard Davenport, who retired after 19 years in MSU’s top spot. But when he is fully moved in, the office will display the 1955 Smith-Corona portable typewriter passed on to him by his godfather, the one who taught him and his brother, John, to play chess and insisted they learn classical languages and took them rowing on Blakely Harbor on Bainbridge Island in Washington state.
Education
“We would row and we would fish and we would explore the forest behind his house,” Inch recalled. “We always had story time in the afternoon, particularly in the winter. Winters in Seattle aren’t like here, I’ve been told, but they are very damp and dark.
“So he would read stories every afternoon that he thought were meaningful stories. So we read ‘The Red Fairy Book’ and ‘The Green Fairy Book,’ which were really scary stories for young kids. The ‘Wind in the Willows’ was always a Christmas staple. The J.R. Tolkien series, ‘The Hobbit.’ ... And the afternoon on Saturdays is when we would do our language learning, Greek and Latin.”
Inch’s godfather, the Rev. Vincent Herbert Gowen, had been a missionary in Asia and was held, with his family, as a prisoner of war in the Philippines by the Japanese Army during World War II. Inch’s father, Lester, had fought in World War II, later using the G.I. Bill to become a middle school algebra teacher. His mother, Elizabeth, earned her teaching certificate after Edward and his brother were born.
His parents’ school duties began early and extended past the final bell each day, so they would drop the Inch boys off at Rev. Gowen’s home each morning and he would feed them breakfast, take them to school and look after them until suppertime when their parents would pick up their sons on the way home. All three adults had the same deep-seated belief in the power of learning.
“They believed that the way you liberate people was through education, by opening people’s eyes, opening their minds,” he said.
Inch was fascinated by his parents’ experiences and those of his godfather, looking through Gowen’s extensive collection of books for anything on the war. Gowen, who kept a daily journal from age 15 to his death at age 93, would spend part of each day reading the entries for that date.
“So he’d have his cheese sandwich and his British tea, and he’d sit and read his diaries. I read histories, I really enjoyed the histories.”
Realization
As much as he was impressed with his elders’ journey through the Great Depression and the war, he was intent on charting a different course.
“I thought at age 18 or 20 I was going to do anything that my parents didn’t,” Inch said of his initial plans in college to pursue a career in business, which he believed would provide freedom through income. “I would have more access to wealth and riches, and I could travel the world.”
Eventually majoring in speech and communications at Western Washington University, Inch was approaching graduation in 1982 — a time of recession and high unemployment when business jobs were scarce. He was offered an opportunity to pursue a master’s degree at the University of Oregon tuition free, plus a stipend, in return for coaching speech and debate students.
After a summer of earning money working in the salmon fishery in Alaska, Inch took the job. And he liked it.
“I was traveling with students in vans, and I was working with them 60-some odd days a year off-campus as we traveled and debated. You had a sense of what the whole student experience was like and what they were grappling with and what they were going through. And it was kind of at that point, it was ‘This is what I want to be doing because you can make a meaningful difference.’”
Before long, his graduate degrees in hand, he became an assistant professor and debate coach at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Washington. He found it so satisfying that he kept at it for two decades.
“I thoroughly enjoyed it. It wasn’t the path I thought I’d be on, but sometimes you get caught up in the things that give you life. I became a believer in you’ll end up doing the thing you’re supposed to do. You’ll find your passion.”
Administration
From lecturing in classrooms, guiding students through debate prep and traveling on debate tournament road trips to 49 different states, Inch transitioned to his first academic leadership posts at Pacific Lutheran — chair of the Department of Communications and Theater and, 12 years later, dean of the School of Arts and Communication.
There was a time, Inch said, when he thought he would retire as a debate coach and professor of communications. The leadership opportunities brought him into closer contact with professors and students involved in theater, art and music, and he started to see how different disciplines could work together to create stronger, more well-rounded students and build ties to the broader community.
It was like the academic equivalent of what he witnessed in university sports.
“You’re taking students from many different disciplines who will come to the team with a different lens on how to be successful at things. But you’re going to learn to be on a team, be interdependent with one another, be able to be strategic. And I really like that.”
After 23 years in Tacoma, Inch decided to try some team-building at other locations. He accepted the position of provost and vice president of academic affairs at another Evangelical Lutheran Church affiliate — Capital University in Columbus, Ohio — in 2009. After two years, he was back on the West Coast, this time in the highly regarded California State University system. Inch was dean of the College of Arts and Letters at Cal State-Sacramento until 2016, then provost and VP of academic affairs at Cal State-East Bay in the San Francisco-Oakland metropolis.
At East Bay, Inch continued to show his talent for bringing people together, according to Bill Johnson, vice president of university advancement. The school has the most diverse student body in the continental U.S. with a high number of first-generation college students, some with young children, many with multiple jobs.
His time at East Bay was characterized by a student-focused approach, rallying faculty and staff to create a university that enhanced the likelihood of student success, that strived to always make decisions with the best interests of students in mind, that improved communication within the organization and that succeeded in persuading outside donors to make multi-million dollar contributions to the effort.
This spring the university awarded more degrees than at any time in its history, Johnson said.
“And a record number of graduates — in the middle of a pandemic — is an indication of his success,” Johnson said.
Even though Inch was chosen as MSU’s next president in March and his replacement at Cal State-East Bay was named in April, he made sure to be on the campus in mid-May.
“He was here for Graduation Day,” Johnson said.
Generations
Inch’s first convocation speech as MSU’s president focused heavily on the imperative of eliminating obstacles to student success. And he pointedly attacked the common refrain from those of his generation when talking about today’s college students: “I did this or that when I was their age and students now-a-days should be able to as well” or “I paid for college on my own, why can’t they?”
“Rather than comparing our life experiences with theirs, let’s focus on thinking of what our campus and community can do to support them mentally and physically,” he told the crowd of mostly faculty and staff.
The convocation address contained a section as dark as some of the Tolkien stories Inch heard from Gowen.
He referenced a 1997 book by historians William Strauss and Neil Howe that projected “our current generation of students will grow up and work in an environment marked by serious rifts and conflicts.”
“Keep in mind that their book was written before most of our students were born,” Inch continued. “They foretold that the generation being educated now in our universities will face:
• Social distress fueled by class, race, nativism ... abetted by armed gangs, underground militias, and mercenaries ... .
• Cultural distress with the media plunging into a dizzying decay.
• Technological distress with cryptoanarchy, high-tech oligarchy, and biogenetic chaos.
• Ecological distress with atmospheric damage, energy or water shortages, and new diseases.
• Political distress with institutional collapse, one-party hegemony, authoritarianism.”
The historians’ point — made before social media, Google, Twitter, Facebook and smartphones — was that the current generation of college students of the 2020s would face challenges unlike anything since the era of the Great Depression, Nazism and World War II, Inch said.
In an interview later in the week, Inch said he wonders if the young adults of today are going to be asked to show the strength and endurance and wisdom of his parents’ generation.
“They became known as ‘The Greatest Generation.’ Well, I wonder if we don’t have a similar experience. These are the students who are experiencing some real difficulties right now. I’m wondering if they aren’t ours — the greatest generation for this period of time.”
If so, it places a profound responsibility on the university to do its very best to prepare them.
“These are the ones who are going to tackle significant issues. And our success in educating them is going to make a difference in the outcome. ... And so, do we have the right leadership in place and the right faculty? ... This is a question I hope a lot of universities are asking because this generation is going to be called upon to do a lot.”
Relocation
Inch believes MSU is up to the challenge, which is why he was willing to move at age 61 to rural Minnesota after a lifetime on the West Coast.
“I’m new here, but this is an impressive faculty and an impressive leadership group,” he said.
Minnesota State had enough of a national reputation to prompt Inch to apply for the presidency, but he began to dig more deeply when he became one of five finalists — when the possibility of being offered the job became more real. He called educators he knew in Minnesota, asking them about the culture and the community. They told him what he needed to hear.
“The physical place is less important than the relationships you have a chance to create in a community, where you share values about what’s important, that celebrates the things that you celebrate. So you look at Minnesota — we care about educating our students.”
And in the more than three decades since Inch had been to MSU, the look and the feel of the campus had changed.
“I’ve been on a lot of campuses, talked with a lot of faculty, a lot of students, and this place is special. In the mid-’80s it felt like any other I’d been traveling to at the time, but it’s not that way anymore. And I think in part that’s because there’s a sense of pride here, both on campus for what we have but also the people in our town are pretty proud of what it is we have.”
After serving on some struggling campuses earlier in his career, Inch was attracted by what Davenport and his predecessors had left for the 13th president. The job would not be about restoration or repair but about aspiration and advancement.
“You know, I’ve worked in places where we had to turn around things. I don’t find that nearly as enjoyable. This university’s not a wreck, this university’s in really good shape. It has a good history, it’s done a lot, it’s had really good leadership.”
Inch doesn’t pretend to have had a lifelong dream of residing in Mankato or even Minnesota. The quality of the job opportunity is what drew him to apply and accept. That said, he doesn’t see himself as a big-city guy. Bainbridge Island a half-century ago wasn’t the suburban place it is today.
“I grew up in a rural area ... a farming community in a lot of ways. I mean, my first job was picking strawberries for 35 cents a flat,” he said. “The island was tight-knit, everybody knew everybody, you knew people’s families. ... There’s something about those values, about community, about ‘We do this with one another,’ that was important to me.”
Recreation
Inch could come across as relentlessly serious-minded, like it might have been useful for Rev. Gowen to occasionally flip on the television for a “Three Stooges” movie or an episode of “Gilligan’s Island.”
People in Mankato will certainly have the opportunity for deep discussions with their new university president, but they’ll see other aspects of Inch soon enough, said Johnson, his former colleague at East Bay.
“Very approachable, has an open door, dry sense of humor, a big sports fan even though you wouldn’t know it talking to him,” Johnson said.
The reaction to Inch’s departure from East Bay also provides a clue. Because of the pandemic, the surprise going-away party was held on Zoom but attracted nearly 100 attendees from the campus and beyond.
“There were a lot of people in tears, a lot of people choked up,” Johnson said. “That’s an indication of what kind of a person he is, what kind of a leader he is.”
Inch expects to be almost entirely job-focused for at least a couple of years — meeting people, building relationships, collaborating on strategic plans, constructing budgets and buildings. Even entertainment might be concentrated on Mavericks games, MSU theater productions and other campus events.
For that reason and the prospect of Minnesota road salt, he sold the little British MG that he was rebuilding in California. He figures he’ll eventually get another “project car” to restore and take on highway trips to northern Minnesota, a part of the state he hasn’t seen.
The local bike-trail system has attracted his attention as well. Inch said he learned in 2009 about how relaxing and meditative cycling can be when a former student talked him into entering a half-triathlon.
“She had me in pretty good shape. And so, you know, in my age class I came in second. There were only three of us. And the third-place guy didn’t make it. But I came in second, and I carry the trophy proudly.”
Refrigeration
At the Cal State-East Bay going-away party, one of his parting gifts was a snow shovel.
“Leaving East Bay, the No. 1 thing people told me is, ‘You know, it gets cold there?’ Yes, I do. I read that somewhere. ... What I told the people: In Sacramento, it gets hot there. When it’s 115 in the summer, you go inside where it’s air-conditioned. When it’s minus 30 here, I’m going inside where it’s warm.”
The warnings have continued since he arrived in Mankato, including from an international student. The young woman from Saudi Arabia shared what she had learned about winter in Minnesota, informed him that January was particularly awful and recommended he invest in mittens.
He’s planning to accept her advice. After all, he believes in listening to those who understand the history, seeking input from knowledgeable people and collaborating on a strategy for surviving the coming storms.
Rev. Gowen drove home the lesson back on Bainbridge Island — that the winter offers a time to read and learn and prepare for the challenges of the future. Inch intends to push MSU to do the same in the coming months, so that the university’s students will be prepared for what the future demands of them.
“It’s what our call to be here is about. It’s why we’re here,” he said. “This is true of any university that’s been smart in its hiring and its business practices. You try to build the university that you’re going to need for this generation.”
Commented
