MANKATO — A training for area health workers Tuesday marked the first official use of a newly completed surgical simulation room at Minnesota State University.
The university partnered with Mayo Clinic Health System on a grant to fund the Maverick Family Nursing Simulation Center’s latest training room, located in the Clinical Sciences Building on campus.
Tuesday’s simulations were an exciting start to what will be more training opportunities for medical workers in the region and students at MSU, said Ashley Engebretson, the center’s director.
“We get to expand on this and start to include our students and add the operating room into our own curriculum,” she said.
Students would otherwise be unlikely to receive hands-on experience in operating rooms. More training opportunities could help address potential workforce shortages for nurses trained to work in surgical settings.
For Mayo Clinic Health System, the simulation rooms also give people already working in the field chances to respond to emergency situations. The seven Mayo Clinic Health System workers participating in trainings Tuesday are among about 250 who’ll go through simulation training over the next year, said Amber Wirkus, nurse administrator for surgical services at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
“The goal is to have them experience these low-frequency, high-risk simulations and emergencies that they might encounter in the operating room and work through that communication and teamwork in a safe environment,” she said.
The trainees, ranging from surgeons to physician assistants to nurse anesthetists, go through pre-operation, operation and post-operation scenarios. They’re given information about the patient before being asked to respond to an emergency situation during surgery.
On Tuesday, the patient was an 18-year-old there for a laparoscopic cholecystectomy, or gallbladder removal. The scenario the workers had to respond to was malignant hyperthermia, a severe reaction to certain medications used during anesthesia — the scenarios can change each time.
Through a one-way window, monitors are in the next room recording and observing the simulation. The team then debriefs afterward to go over how it went.
“They’re really looking at the team dynamic during the emergency, how they communicate with each other, how they respond to the situation,” Wirkus said.
MSU’s center now has seven total simulation rooms ranging from hospital to home-health to pediatric settings. The university worked with Mayo in Mankato on the surgical suite simulation to resemble operating rooms found in hospitals.
“They feel like it’s really applicable to what they’re doing,” Engebretson said. “It helps transfer what they’re practicing here into their own practice when we have such a realistic setting.”
