MANKATO — More than 100 students, faculty and staff at Minnesota State University attended an overdose prevention training Wednesday, part of a concerted effort to make the opioid overdose reversal medication known as naloxone readily available in the Mankato area.
Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid often laced into heroin, methamphetamine and other illicit drugs, has driven a rise in overdose fatalities in Mankato and statewide in recent years. In response, local organizations including Christian Family Solutions started offering free trainings and naloxone over the last year.
The goals of the trainings are to make people aware of overdoses and "saturate" the community with naloxone so it's on hand when they occur, said trainer Stephanie Jordan of Christian Family Solutions.
"We've experienced such an increase in overdoses, so to see the interest and how many people are coming is a really great opportunity," she said of Wednesday's packed training.
Minnesota's 1,286 overdose deaths in 2021, a 22% increase from 2020, represented a record high for the state. Overdoses are the leading causes of accidental deaths in the U.S., Jordan said, and the leading overall cause of death among 18- to 45-year-olds.
After sharing the sobering data with the packed room of attendees, she showed them how to use both injectable and nasal versions of the reversal medication. Each person received an overdose prevention kit including injectable doses of naloxone and fentanyl test strips.
Jacob Price, a computer engineering student at MSU, attended the training after seeing a flyer about it on campus. He'd read about rising overdose trends on the news app on his phone and wanted to be more prepared in case he ever came across someone experiencing an overdose.
Along with the injectable medication each attendee received, he planned to seek out a nasal version so he could more easily carry it around with him. Seeing such a strong turnout for the event was nice, he said, because it means more people will be aware and prepared.
"It makes me feel hopeful that we can get a leg up on this epidemic," he said. "The more people who learn about it and get trained on the proper response, the more people can be saved."
Opioids bind themselves to brain receptors. If overused, they can slow breathing enough to cause fatalities.
Naloxone attaches itself to the same brain receptors, essentially knocking the opioids aside. The shoulder, thigh and buttocks are good injection sites to get the medication into the blood stream fast.
However administered, naloxone isn't a guaranteed cure. It also isn't effective at reversing non-opioid overdoses, although non-opioids such as methamphetamine and cocaine are frequently found to be laced with fentanyl.
Once someone notices the signs of an overdose — slowed breath, gurgling and pinpoint pupils — Jordan advised people call 911 then administer a naloxone dose every two minutes or so until medical professionals arrive and bring the person in for further treatment. Laws are in place to protect people from certain drug charges if they call 911.
The training coincided with International Overdose Awareness Day and marked one of the first public events since MSU opened its new Center for Rural Behavioral Health. The center's director, Thad Shunkwiler, said bringing awareness of the issue to campus was needed considering the impact overdoses have had on the Mankato area.
"It is with frequency that we hear members of our community who overdose on drugs," he said. "That's way when Steph reached out to me and said, 'We want to do something and partner with campus,'" I said, 'Let's do that.'"
The center aims to address a shortage in behavioral health providers, including alcohol and drug treatment counselors. Preventing an overdose fatality, Shunkwiler pointed out, could get someone the treatment and counseling they need.
For more information on naloxone, including a map showing where to get it nearby, go to knowthedangers.com/naloxone-finder.
