MANKATO — The annual Pan African Conference at Minnesota State University this month will discuss America’s persistent education gap, but organizers are emphasizing that the goal of the conference is to supplement academic discussion with a specific game plan that can make a real difference in the educational achievement of students of color.
The disparity, which has been measured in everything from access to college prep classes to college graduation rates, has been exacerbated during the pandemic, said Kenneth Reid, director of African American and Multicultural Affairs at MSU and organizer of the conference.
“Let’s start talking about it proactively as we come out of COVID and look at ways to minimize the impact,” Reid said.
Teachers, college officials and parents are being specifically encouraged to consider registering for the conference, which carries the theme “Closing the Equity Gap in Education: Moving Beyond Conversation Toward Identifying Best Practices!”
Featured speakers come from both K-12 and higher education, from both Minnesota and across the nation. And the conference will include one facilitated discussion featuring Alan Page, the first African American on the Minnesota Supreme Court, founder of the Page Education Foundation and a force behind a proposed constitutional amendment stating that all Minnesotans have a fundamental right to a quality education. (Page also gained some renown as a football player at both the collegiate and professional levels.)
Until recently, the Dr. Michael T. Fagin Pan African Conference was set to return as an in-person event but was switched to virtual to ensure the safety of students and attendees, Reid said.
While participants would have enjoyed gathering at MSU for the first time since the conference in February 2020, one advantage of a virtual conference is people can still have access to the speeches, workshops and discussion groups even if they can’t participate in real-time on Feb. 24-25.
“We will even make them available to you through May 31,” Reid said of access to the material for registered participants.
Free to MSU students, the conference costs $50 for students from other schools and $75 for nonstudents. The conference offers discounted group registrations, and some scholarship funding is available for those who can’t afford the fee.
“We don’t want cost to be a barrier. We don’t want time to be a barrier,” he said. “We just want the information to be available.”
The conference kicks off Feb. 24 with featured speaker Andriel Dees, vice chancellor for equity and inclusion for Minnesota’s system of state colleges and universities.
The second featured speaker on that day is Tia Brown McNair, vice president of diversity, equity and student success for the Association of American Colleges and Universities. Among other things, McNair oversees the association’s Institute on High-Impact Practices and Student Success each summer.
Topics in the afternoon facilitated discussion with Page will include the proposed constitutional amendment and the Page Education Foundation, which has awarded over $16 million in grants to help students of color achieve a college education. The more than 8,000 Page Scholars have, in return, volunteered nearly 500,000 hours working as mentors to 50,000 Minnesota children from kindergarten to eighth grade.
The Feb. 25 speakers are Stephanie Burrage, deputy commissioner for the Minnesota Department of Education, and J. Luke Wood, vice president for student affairs and campus diversity at San Diego State University. Wood’s research focuses on factors affecting the educational success of boys and men of color, specifically in early childhood education and community colleges.
Woods’ speech, “Advancing Black Minds: Strategies for Addressing Student Success in the Dual Pandemics,” demonstrates the goal of the conference, Reid said.
“He’s going to give you research and then action items you can take into the classroom,” Reid said.
The Pan African Conference was founded nearly a half-century ago by Fagin, now a professor emeritus at MSU, and has explored a variety of issues affecting descendants of Africa on a local, national or international level.
Details on this year’s conference and information about registering can be found at https://mankato.mnsu.edu/pan-african-conference/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.