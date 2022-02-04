Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Windy. Light snow this morning will taper off this afternoon, but it will remain cloudy. High 7F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low -11F. WNW winds shifting to S at 10 to 20 mph.