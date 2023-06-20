MANKATO — A team of four Minnesota State University students made its first stop of a national race in familiar territory on Tuesday — at the Mankato Regional Airport.
MSU aviation students Sami Naples, Grace Ackerman and Madi Luebke will all be in the plane during the 46th annual Air Race Classic while the fourth member, Ella Jones, will help on the ground. Together, the four of them make up The Purple Tails and represent the university. It's the first time MSU has participated in the cross-country competition in seven years.
The Purple Tails touched down in Mankato at the first stop of the race a few hours after its 8 a.m. start from Grand Forks, North Dakota. They talked about what the race has been like as a team.
“This has been a great experience for all of us,” Naples said. “It’s been a big learning curve.”
Two other MSU students, senior Olivia Hudoba and junior Michelle Noland, are also in the university’s aviation program and are flying their first race. Their team name is Are Your Pilots Here?
When asked about how she felt with the first leg of their first race out of the way, Hudoba talked about the nerves of having it be their first race.
“It was pretty nerve-wracking to start,” she said. “Like, it’s our first race ever, there’s going to be some nerves. But now that we have a bit of it out of the way, I think we can relax a little bit.”
With 44 teams and 101 total racers, the all-women race includes both first time and returning participants from all over the country, including students from Auburn, Ohio State, Jacksonville and Indiana State universities, among others. Racers will make their way south over the course of the next several days, with a 2,685-mile trip and checkpoints in Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Alabama and Florida.
With 19 new teams and 66 total new first-time racers, more than half of the participants are doing so for the first time. Although the race allows entries of ages 17 to 90, many of the racers are college students in the middle of their programs.
The race’s winner also isn’t determined by who finishes first, but by who beats the handicap they are given by the most time. Racers are only allowed to fly during the daytime, so this allows them to be strategic about when they choose to fly based on conditions and winds.
All racers must finish the race and arrive in Miami by Friday for their times to be valid.
To follow the progress of all teams participating, visit: https://airraceclassic2023.maprogress.com/
