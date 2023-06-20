Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH 9 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Red or Unhealthy category. * WHERE...Central and southern Minnesota. * WHEN...Through 9 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Some members of the general public may experience health effects. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high during the afternoon hours on Tuesday. Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low humidity will create an environment favorable for two types of pollutants (Volatile Organic Compounds and Nitrogen Oxides) to react in the air to produce ground-level ozone. Ground-level ozone concentrations are expected to rise into the Red (Unhealthy for All) AQI category Tuesday afternoon and evening in the Twin Cities suburbs northwestward to St. Cloud. Ground-level ozone is expected to be in the Orange (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups) AQI category inside the Interstate 494/694 loop including Minneapolis and St. Paul as well as across the rest of southern and central Minnesota outside of the Twin Cities metropolitan area. Ozone will be highest during the afternoon and early evening hours when sunshine is most abundant, and temperatures are highest. Ozone will be low in the morning, late evening, and overnight. Areas where Red (Unhealthy for All) AQI conditions are expected include the Twin Cities metropolitan area outside of the Interstate 494 and 694 loop and St. Cloud. Areas where Orange (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups) AQI conditions are expected include Alexandria, Albert Lea, Minneapolis, St. Paul, Twin Cities suburburbs within the Interstate 494 and 694 loop, and the tribal nations of Mille Lacs, Upper Sioux, and Prairie Island. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The general public should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are active outdoors, should avoid prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible. && For information on current air quality conditions in your area; and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert; notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow; mobile app, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-; climate/current-air-quality-conditions. You can find additional; information about health and air quality at; https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/air-quality-; and-health.