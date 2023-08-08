MANKATO — After bipartisan legislation passed earlier this year, area nursing homes are set to receive funding boosts this month.
The Minnesota Legislature approved $173.5 million in direct payments to nursing homes in the late stages of its session. First payments to facilities around the state were to be distributed Aug. 1, followed by a second, equal payment on the same date in 2024.
The funds are much needed, said Teresa Hildebrandt, St. Peter-based Benedictine Living Community administrator and CEO. And the long-term care provider is looking into best uses for it.
“We’re appreciative of them including senior health care providers this year in the legislation,” she said. “We’re certainly very happy with how that turned out.”
A release from state Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter, listed Benedictine’s payment at $271,152. Pathstone Living in Mankato is slated to receive $251,070, according to the release.
Hildebrandt thanked local lawmakers for “going to bat” for long-term care providers this year. Brand and Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, visited Benedictine after the session, she said.
Legislators also approved $75 million in workforce incentive grant funds for nursing homes to combat ongoing staffing issues.
Both investments came in response to nursing homes getting hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Lawmakers should keep the staffing issue on their radar, Hildebrandt said.
“It’s still a challenge for a majority of providers,” she said.
Reflecting the bipartisan passage of the investments, DFL and Republican lawmakers joined Gov. Tim Walz to highlight the funding at a Tuesday news conference.
If there’s any message to take from the legislation, said Sen. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka, it’s that it should happen more often.
“This is an example of the product you can get when both sides work together,” he said.
The funding wouldn’t have come through if Republicans hadn’t insisted on it during bonding bill negotiations, he added.
There was little doubt about the session ending without getting the nursing home funding done, Walz said. He described support for nursing homes as “bipartisan in nature,” as there were needs in suburbs, metro areas and Greater Minnesota.
These funds are a good “start point,” Walz said, which can “raise that floor back up to a point where we can keep folks operating.”
Legislators should then build on this work in next year’s sessions, he added.
Figures released by Walz’s office indicate 340 facilities will receive the funding. The bill’s language states each facility will receive at least $225,000 plus additional dollars tied to how many beds they have in operation.
Facilities can use the funds for a range of purposes, including covering debt, closing lines of credit, maintenance projects and more.
