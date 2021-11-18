MANKATO — About a dozen youth ages 12 to 16 will take to the woods of Minneopa State park Saturday and Sunday for the annual deer hunt.
The bison range/campground side of the park will be closed to the public both days. The waterfalls and the picnic area near the falls will be open to the public, but nothing else on that side of the park will be open.
Only the youths who were drawn in a lottery are allowed to hunt in the park.
“If you weren’t drawn, you aren’t able to hunt there. It’s not open to the general public,” said Park Manager Craig Beckman.
This is the third year of the youth firearms hunt. The hunt is intended to control deer numbers in the park and also give youth a good hunt experience with a fairly high potential for success.
Each hunter can shoot up to two deer, but only one buck can be taken by any hunter. Beckman said that usually about half of the hunters get at least one deer.
Beckman said there are a high enough number of deer in the park that staff sees some over-browsing.
“There’s enough deer there. Not as many deer as at some parks, but enough.”
Beckman said Flandrau State Park in New Ulm has a much higher deer population as does much of the rest of the city. New Ulm has long had an annual in-city archery deer hunt and about half of the hunting stands allowed each year are inside Flandrau. No stands are allowed near any of the trails in Flandrau.
At 29 years, New Ulm’s in-city deer hunt is one of the longest-running ones in the state. That hunt runs through Dec. 31.
Beckman is in the process of moving from manager of Minneopa to become manager at Flandrau. He also will oversee Fort Ridgely State Park near Fairfax. He said the DNR will soon post the job for a new Minneopa manager.
Mankato hunt
Meanwhile, the Mankato archery deer hunt continues until Dec. 31.
Justin Lundborg, public works program coordinator for the city, said so far hunters have registered 23 deer taken within the city limits, including five bucks.
“We had 32 deer taken all of last year and the five-year average is 36 deer each year,” he said.
About 30 hunters take part in the hunt. Those who who were drawn for a spot to hunt in Mankato can each shoot up to five deer. Hunters who win a spot to hunt must go through a safety training program and can only hunt in designated spots.
Mankato has done the hunts since 2003.
