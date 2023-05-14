COURTLAND — Highway 68 just west of Blue Earth County Road 24 (south of Courtland) is closed until further notice after a sizeable mudslide closed the road early Sunday morning, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Motorists are asked to use Highways 15 and 60 or find an alternate route.
Officials were onsite clearing the debris, and are monitoring the slide area to make sure that no more debris will slide onto the roadway.
When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.
For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.
