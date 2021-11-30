Last winter and spring, when the Minnesota State University men’s hockey team made its historic run through the NCAA playoffs, forward Brendan Furry was in the process of growing an epic mullet. Little did he know his impressive locks would be called upon months later for a good cause.
Don’t know what a mullet is? Google it. Or simply think back to the '80s when dudes coiffed their hair short on top (business in the front) and let it grow long past their shoulders (party in the back).
For Furry, there were several factors. It was part ritual, part superstition (you can’t cut your hair when you’re on a roll; everyone knows that) and part just plain cool — hockey hair has become a cultural phenomenon, and Furry’s flowing locks fit the bill nicely.
So this year, when the JZ Cancer Fund teamed up with Hockey Day Minnesota for a fundraiser, they knew which Maverick mullet grower to tap. It was Furry. (They also tapped mini-mite Mason Michalski, Mankato East’s Myles Wolter, East coach and referee Matt Tyree, Mankato West assistant hockey coach Jason Anderson, recovering hockey mom Ronda Redmond, and radio guru James Gullickson, formerly of KMSU and currently with Alpha Media.)
Furry, who hails from Ohio but swears he’s not a Buckeyes fan, said there’s another reason he agreed to be part of this event, which will raise money for cancer patients.
“My grandfather passed away to cancer and right now my uncle is battling cancer,” Furry said. “Especially with the Hockey Fights Cancer just this past month, he’s been on my mind a lot.”
The mullet-growing event kicked off Tuesday at Pub 500 in Mankato. The mullet growers will compete to see who can grow the longest mullet, with the winner announced Jan. 23 at the culmination of Hockey Day Minnesota, the annual outdoor hockey event that takes place in Mankato this year.
Mullet growers will each have a social media presence where fans can vote on their favorite mullet for $1 a vote, with all proceeds going to the JZ Cancer Fund (named for Jonathan Zierdt, who died in March 2019 of prostate and kidney cancer).
Ronda Redmond is one of the competing mulleteers, but this won’t be her first mullet.
“I have not met a hair adventure that I’m not willing to step into, so there’s that,” she said. “I feel like women’s cancer gets a lot of attention, a lot of press; men’s cancer could use a little more. Also, this is not my first mullet.”
She pulled a yearbook out of her tote and turned to a page where, in 1982, there was once a girl in Mankato who had, in fact, a party in the back.
“It’s important to let people know that I know how to rock a mullet,” she said. “I’m willing to do it again and, if I had to, I would even wear a sweater vest. That’s what I’m willing to do to show up.”
MSU men's hockey coach Mike Hastings spoke at Tuesday's kickoff event, saying that, like Furry, cancer has touched his life in several ways.
"My wife is a cancer survivor herself," Hastings said. "My father had lung cancer prior to that; it was the first that I had been touched by cancer."
Hastings, whose bald head puts him at a distinct disadvantage in a mullet-growing contest, said having a few of his players take part in the event is heartening.
He said he's excited both about the fundraiser and the turnout for Hockey Day Minnesota events.
"What this is going to end up being is something that will set a level of participation that's going to be hard to be matched again."
