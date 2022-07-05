HENDERSON — After years of pleading, lobbying, planning and more lobbying, a nearly $25 million project is set to begin later this month that — after three construction seasons — should leave Henderson substantially less vulnerable to flooding from the Minnesota River.
It's a complicated project that kicks off July 25th with a contractor actually lowering the elevation of a portion of Highway 19. The Highway 19 work east of Henderson will wrap up by the end of September, weather permitting, according to Matt Young, project manager for the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Next July and continuing through much of 2024, the work will shift to 3.6 miles of Highway 93 that runs south from Henderson to Highway 169 near Le Sueur. That project will raise Highway 93 by as much as 8 feet, putting it a foot above the 100-year-flood mark. As designed, the new elevation of Highway 93 should make the road invulnerable to any flood that has struck Henderson in recorded history.
"The intent is that Highway 93 will be open during a flood equal to any previous events that have occurred," Young said, noting that a record-setting flood could still force the road to be closed. "We cannot say what will happen in the future."
Henderson residents, and people who like to visit the scenic Sibley County town, know well what has happened in the past. The Minnesota River floods in the spring or after heavy rainfalls, the flood-control system protects the town, but one, two or three of the major roads leading to Henderson are inundated.
Highway 19 is susceptible to the east, County Road 6 is vulnerable to the north and Highway 93 regularly floods to the south. Calls to fix the problem initially focused on Highway 19, but a 2017 study determined that raising Highway 93 was more feasible.
The year 2020 was a big one for the effort. Highway 93 was closed five different times by flooding that year even as Henderson civic leaders sought state funding at the Capitol. When a $1.9 billion statewide construction bill passed the Legislature in October of that year, $15.8 million in funding was included for the Highway 93 work.
Lawmakers have also provided $14 million in funding to Sibley County to make improvements to County Road 6, part of a nearly $19 million project designed to keep that road open in high-water scenarios up to a 50-year flood. The multi-year County Road 6 project is tentatively scheduled to start as soon as this fall.
So when all the work is done, Highway 93 (along with always dry Highway 19 from the west) should provide access to Henderson even in floods that statistically should have just a 1% chance of occurring in a given year — commonly called a 100-year flood.
Before Highway 93 can be raised, however, parts of Highway 19 have to be made less high.
"When we go to raise Highway 93, that means we'll have to place additional material within the Minnesota River floodway," Young said.
That has to be offset in some way to avoid causing the floodway to be constricted and push water levels higher, causing additional flooding elsewhere. The offset is happening at Highway 19 — the $2.36 million in work being done this summer and early fall.
When the Minnesota River is running high, Highway 19 acts something like a dam by holding water back except for a relatively small area where the water flows over, Young explained. This year's construction will reduce a wider portion of Highway 19 to the elevation of that small area — essentially elongating the spillway and allowing floodwater to flow more freely over the highway.
"So it floods over a wider area (of Highway 19) but it doesn't flood any more often than it currently does," Young said.
A public open house is set for Thursday night to discuss the Highway 19 work. In the months ahead, additional public outreach will be scheduled to provide information about the 2023-24 work on Highway 93.
Henderson City Administrator Lon Berberich said the city's role largely ended when lawmakers were finally persuaded to fund the project.
"This is really a MnDOT deal," Berberich said.
Although there will be construction occurring in three directions in the next three years, it's being staged so that not everything is closed simultaneously. That means the disruption for Henderson shouldn't be much different than what occurs with the periodic paving and reconstruction projects that any community deals with, he said.
"Maybe some inconvenience, but it will be two miles here, four miles there, six miles there," he said. "But those kinds of inconveniences could be happening in any construction year."
And what might never happen again, once the Highway 93 project is completed, is Henderson being cut off by the closure of three major roads in three directions.
Along with the flood-proofing, the project also has safety elements such as rumble strips and the installation of more signs on Highway 19 to warn drivers farther in advance when that highway is closed by high water, Young said.
In addition, this year's work will include armoring of the northern downstream shoulder and slope of Highway 19 to make it less susceptible to erosion when the river flows over it.
More information about the Highway 19 project and a link to the Highway 93 project can be found online at https://www.dot.state.mn.us/d7/projects/hwy19henderson/index.html.
