The Multicultural Fiesta returns Saturday to downtown St. James after a two-year hiatus brought upon by COVID-19.
The inaugural event in 2017 was a result of a forum hosted by the Uniting Cultures committee.
“Uniting Cultures was born several years ago because we have such a diverse community and we wanted to be inclusive in our practice and particularly in community work,” said Sue Harris, Uniting Cultures member.
“This idea for the celebration came from our Latinx participants. They wanted to do a multicultural fiesta of varying cultures in our area.”
The 2017 Fiesta included communities in the surrounding areas as well.
From food, music, dancing, games and more fun from varying cultures, the 2017 Fiesta was a success. The committee hopes this year’s return will be as big of a hit as it was prior.
“The last time we did it, we had well over 1,000 participants,” Harris said. “So we’re anticipating a nice crowd this time around.”
Live music performances will be ongoing from 3-7 p.m. Saturday. A DJ will take over afterward, providing music for a street dance until 10 p.m.
Cultural food, art and entertainment will be available throughout the event, along with informational tables for attendees to get further information on the cultures they’re surrounded by.
A bounce house, firetruck rides, games and prizes also will be available for the kids to enjoy.
“It’s also centered around Mexican Independence Day, which I believe is Sept. 16,” Harris said. “We usually try to do the weekend in September that’s closest to that date. We have a large Latinx population in St. James and in one county so we want to celebrate that and them.”
The free public event gets its funding predominantly from grants and has garnered community support throughout the years.
“We welcome anyone that would like to participate and eat some cultural foods and enjoy some multicultural dancing,” Harris said.
