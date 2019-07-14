Minnesota State University and the North Mankato Taylor Library each have scheduled events this week to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission.
MSU astronomy faculty will be discussing the moon landing and offering telescope viewing of the moon. MSU is also hosting a special outdoor screening of the award-winning Tom Hanks movie “Apollo 13.”
2-4 p.m. Monday
North Mankato’s Taylor Library is hosting an “Apollo 50th Anniversary Party” aimed at ages 11-18.
2 p.m. Monday
A discussion of the Apollo program and related topics will be held at the Lewisville Branch Library
9-11 p.m. Monday (weather permitting)
Area residents are invited to an open house at the Leo Standeford Observatory at MSU.
As the moon rises with the sunset, the public will have a chance to view the moon through telescopes, learn more about the Apollo landings and view other objects in the night sky.
8 p.m. Tuesday
MSU brings its public talk on the Apollo program to the Madelia Library
8 p.m. Wednesday
The public talk on the Apollo program, with a telescope expected to be on hand (although it won’t be a moon-viewing because the moon won’t rise until about 10 p.m.), will come to the St. James Library.
9 p.m. Thursday.
The public is invited to a free screening of “Apollo 13” outside the Centennial Student Union.
Blankets or lawn chairs are suggested. (If the weather is bad, the film will be shown in Ostrander Auditorium.)
10 a.m. Friday
This version of Taylor Library’s “Apollo 50th Anniversary Party” is targeted at ages 10 and under.
9 a.m. to noon Saturday
A kid-focused event at MSU’s Centennial Student Union will offer moon landing footage, crafts for kids, giveaways and STEM program information.
Cake, popcorn and refreshments will be provided.
The event is free, but registration is requested
