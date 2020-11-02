MANKATO — Rush-hour traffic bottlenecks on both ends of Riverfront Drive will be fixed next year under Mankato's proposed five-year construction budget. These fixes are just two of more than 100 projects across the city totaling $25.5 million.
At the south end of Riverfront Drive, new signal lights will be installed at the exit ramps from Highway 169 — which will allow a third left-turn lane to be added for drivers looking to head to West High School or downtown Mankato.
"The peak in the morning has 675 cars that make that turn every morning," said Administrative Services Director Parker Skophammer, who presented the Community Investment Plan to the City Council Monday night.
The vehicles waiting to make the turn back up hundreds of feet at times under the current layout, which has just a pair of left-turn lanes. The signal lights and realignment of the lanes is projected to cost $185,000.
On the opposite end of Riverfront, $5.7 million will be plugged into a new intersection where the street intersects with the ramps from Highway 14 on Mankato's north end. That spot also consistently backs up traffic, particularly vehicles from westbound Highway 14 attempting to turn left on Riverfront to head toward downtown.
In a joint project with Blue Earth County and the Minnesota Department of Transportation, a pair of roundabouts will be constructed — one for the eastbound Highway 14 ramps and one for the westbound ramps. The city and county will each be paying $713,000 with MnDOT covering the rest.
Other than the roundabouts, the biggest 2021 street project is the reconstruction of Warren Street from Riverfront Drive to Glenwood Avenue at a cost of nearly $3.9 million. The work is expected to take the entire construction season and involves replacing 1930s-era utilities, providing new pavement and adding pedestrian and bike enhancements.
While streets are the big-ticket items, the budget includes 105 projects in all, some of them focused on relatively small items such as new chairs for the banquet hall in the downtown civic center complex.
The 1,000 chairs are 25 years old, threadbare and regularly require repair, Skophammer said.
"We're looking at doing that over two years — $100,000 a year for total replacement," he said.
The budget calls for socking away $250,000 a year for the next five years to cover the repainting and recoating water towers. And the cost of routine maintenance work at the sewage treatment plants will be more than $2 million in 2021 alone.
Those utility projects will look like bargains compared to what's coming in the later years of the budget when the aging sewer facility is to receive comprehensive upgrades. From 2022 through 2024, the sewer plant will see dozens of improvements totaling between $11.3 million and $13.3 million a year.
More than $600,000 will be targeted at parks next year, $675,000 is aimed at police and fire station maintenance, and the civic center is set to receive $887,000 for projects such as roof repairs and replacement of the banquet hall petition wall.
The airport is slated for $4.1 million in work, largely for repaving taxiways and runways, but the bulk of the cost will be paid by the Federal Aviation Administration.
And Mankato's six municipal parking ramps continue to require a sizable maintenance budget. In 2021, it's $590,000, including $160,000 for the dilapidated skyways connecting to the Mankato Place Ramp. A much larger project is tentatively set for 2022 when the Civic Center Ramp would get $1 million in exterior improvements similar to the brick facade added to the Mankato Place Ramp several years ago.
The five-year plan is set to receive council approval on Dec. 7.
While each individual project will come back to the council — typically multiple times — before a final decision is made to move forward, the Community Investment Plan allows the city to have an unrushed, deliberative strategy for prioritizing the maintenance and replacement of its infrastructure.
"We've always got more needs than we have resources for," Skophammer said. "That requires some financial discipline."
