MADELIA — Business is good for municipal liquor stores in south-central Minnesota, according to an annual report from State Auditor Julie Blaha's office.
The annual municipal liquor store report shows Minnesota's city-owned alcohol sellers made about $29 million in net profit in 2018, about $5.9 million more than the previous year.
That success was evident in south-central Minnesota, where munis in the region earned more on average last year than they did in 2018.
St. James led the region in municipal liquor profits with about $135,825 in 2018. Blue Earth made about $90,000 in net profit from its liquor store last year, while Mapleton cleared $91,632. Le Center's muni took in $99,450 in net profit, while Hanska cleared $13,331.
Even munis that didn't do so well in 2017 made a profit last year. Wells, which operated at a $8,963 loss in 2017, took in $1,012. Cleveland, which had the worst net loss in the region in 2017 at $30,850, cleared a profit of $3,801.
Local government leaders say the increased money will be helpful to address unexpected costs moving forward.
"The municipal liquor store is a huge contribution to our general fund," said Christine Fischer, Madelia's city administrator. "Every little bit helps."
Madelia's muni usually operates at a profit, and 2018 was no exception The liquor store made $25,955 in net profit last year, up from $21,992.
In St. James, the municipal liquor store covers operating losses for the city's swimming pool and movie theater, which combined operate at a loss of $80,000 to $110,000 each year. Last year's profit was about $30,000 more than what St. James cleared in 2017, and the excess funding is going toward further city services.
Joe McCabe, St. James's interim city manager, said this year's municipal liquor store money will likely go toward putting an electronic sign in at the store as well as upgrading some of the equipment and building features. It also helped cover unexpected cost increases for this spring's citywide cleanup.
"We're able to utilize some of those funds just to address some of those unique things that come in during the year that aren't budgeted but that need to be addressed," McCabe said.
The increased liquor sales doesn't mean everyone benefited, however. Butterfield's liquor store posted a net loss of $13,357 last year, slightly better than its $14,996 loss in 2017. Elmore, which lost $11,541 in 2017, did worse in 2018 with a $19,862 net loss.
Dianne Nowak, Elmore's city clerk, said the Elmore City Council recently held a public hearing to approve a loan for its municipal liquor store to get it back on track.
"We've just done some budget changes with advertising," Nowak said. "We've put in some changes in hours, credit cards, advertising, just trying some new things."
Municipal liquor store net profits have increased 6.4% over the past five years. Minnesota's munis also posted record sales for the 23rd consecutive year, at about $360 million in 2018. That's up $11.3 million from 2017.
Only 38 of the 190 cities with municipal liquor stores posted net losses in 2018. All but one are Greater Minnesota cities. A majority of municipal liquor stores are in Greater Minnesota, though Twin Cities munis had about 35% of total sales and 37.9% of Minnesota's net profits.
This year's report is at osa.state.mn.us/Reports/gid/2018/liquor/liquor_18_report.pdf
