It’s hard to find a business that hasn’t been touched by COVID-19. That’s just the nature of a global pandemic.
However, that doesn’t mean all of them have been harmed. Local municipal liquor stores have done very well during the last two months.
“Bars have been closed, so people have been coming to liquor stores to get things they usually would have gotten at bars,” Wells City Administrator CJ Holl said.
The bars being closed is certainly helping munis everywhere, but Wells has another factor working in its favor: a new store. Originally in downtown Wells, the muni is now near the junction of Highway 109 and Highway 22, near some commercial businesses.
Holl said the location is twice as big, so there’s greater inventory to attract new customers. The new store opened Feb. 14, and saw a 40% increase in profit from March 2019 to March 2020.
“We saw sort of a double spike there,” Holl said of the new store and the shutdown. “It’s tempered off a little bit now, but we’ve been very busy.”
When it comes to the extra funds, those will become very important. Especially given the financial climate.
“Those extra funds can be used for parks, equipment and police and fire departments ... all kinds of different things,” Holl said. “A healthy liquor store that’s generating extra funds can not only get things for the city, but also reduce what cities have to tax their citizens.”
The Le Center muni is down 7% from the first two months of the year, but that’s because the store also has on-sale. The off-sale profits are up 21% in March and April compared to the first two months of the year, which has helped make up for the massive on-sale loss.
“People are continuing to do what they do ... They’re just doing it at home,” store manager Brad Collins said.
Le Center City Administrator Chris Collins said $45,000 will be transferred from the liquor store to the city’s general fund in 2020.
The money usually goes toward the city’s community pool, which operates at a loss of about $20,000-$25,000 each year.
At the muni in Madelia, the gains also have been massive, said store manager Kristi Connell.
March was up $13,700 (27%) from a year ago, while April was up $19,700 (40%).
At the beginning of the outbreak, Madelia wasn’t able to keep up with the demand, and had to go with bare shelves because of it.
“I think we’re all kind of in shock,” Connell said. “We’re just a little municipal. We’re not used to those kinds of sales.”
While the profits have been good, there are still challenges. Staffing has been hard for Connell, as the muni in Madelia generally has just one worker on at a time.
Stores also are dealing with the challenge of keeping things clean and wiped down, along with making sure there aren’t too many patrons in the store at once.
And despite the profits, Connell is hoping to get back to normal soon.
“I feel bad for the bars because I’m afraid of how many aren’t going to open,” she said.
“I wouldn’t mind paying $4 for a nice cold beer at a bar right now.”
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.