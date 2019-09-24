MANKATO — Rep. Jeremy Munson started an online debate over the weekend with a Facebook video where he touted affordable insulin options by walking into a Walmart and buying a $25 over-the-counter vial.
"I hear testimony about people rationing their insulin," the Lake Crystal Republican said in the video. "That shouldn't happen when there's affordable options out there."
Though Munson cautioned on Facebook that diabetics should consult their doctors before exploring cheaper forms of insulin, House Democrats and diabetes advocates condemned the video because different forms of diabetes require different kinds of insulin.
"This is why we need to pass the Alec Smith Emergency Insulin Act," Kim Munson, a diabetic advocate from Lakeville, wrote on the representative's post.
Kim Munson testified before a Senate health and human services committee hearing Monday on insulin where she urged lawmakers to work with diabetics and advocates to craft emergency insulin legislation. She wrote on Facebook Rep. Munson's video was "irresponsible."
Emergency insulin has become a hot-button issue in the state after diabetic Alec Smith died in 2017. His parents told a Rochester TV station that their son's insulin was no longer covered once he turned 26 and couldn't afford his own insurance. He didn't have enough money to pay $1,300 per month in insulin and tried to ration his supply but died of ketoacidosis as a result.
Smith's mother, Nicole Smith-Holt, has become a leading advocate for insulin affordability in Minnesota and worked with lawmakers to pass legislation last year in Alec's name, which would provide an emergency supply of insulin for 90 days to uninsured people, paid for through a fee on pharmaceutical companies.
Senate Republicans unveiled their own plan last week that would provide a 120-day insulin supply to residents for free as long as they're not on a public assistance program and make less than 400 percent of the federal poverty rate in their household. Manufacturers would be required to provide insulin for free and patients could register through MNSure, the state's health insurance exchange.
The dueling plans come after lawmakers failed to reach an agreement on an insulin bill during this year's legislative session. Gov. Tim Walz has signaled he's interested in a special session on emergency insulin this fall, but it's unlikely the two sides will come together.
Experts say insulin treatment is vastly more complicated than people may believe.
In a broad sense, insulin can be described as older, naturally produced "human" insulin, and newer, synthetically produced "analogue" insulin. Those insulins can be produced to take effect right away, or slowly over time, among other things.
"They're not all equal," said Dr. Jennifer Johnson, a family medicine physician with Mayo Clinic Health System's Northridge Clinic.
Johnson said the varieties of insulin are far better than the limited options diabetics had 30 years ago. And medical experts can now fine-tune insulin to ensure patients get the best results from their medicine.
Yet switching from one kind of insulin to another can have disastrous effects. Depending on the type of diabetes, patients can go into a coma or even die if their blood sugar levels get too high or too low.
The newer insulin, which is more expensive, helps to ensure diabetics don't get as many "peaks" in their blood sugar levels. Nate Evers, a clinical pharmacist with the Mankato Clinic, said older, human insulin isn't quite as predictable.
"It's not to say human insulins don't have their place and purpose," Evers said. "They tend to work really well for people who are just starting out on insulin, for example."
Both Evers and Johnson cautioned people to consult their doctors first before trying to switch to a cheaper type of insulin. Johnson said patients should let their doctors know if they're having trouble paying for medicine so medical workers can assist them in finding cheaper, better treatment.
"Your health care team is here to help you," Johnson said. "The more honest you can be with us and the more honest you can tell us you're struggling with — cost, injections per day, syringe in a vial versus an insulin pen — the better we can help."
Munson said he decided to post the video on a whim after he spoke with a woman in her 60s several months back who paid $100 or more for the older kind of insulin but later thanked him after he told her about the $25 insulin available at Walmart.
He said Tuesday he was a little surprised by the online reaction to his post, as he's since received threats from diabetic advocates across the nation. He also stressed he was not giving medical advice but rather was pointing out there are potential alternatives to a government-run solution to insulin access.
"It's not the preferred option, and I never said it was, but if you depend on insulin and there's an emergency, and all you have access (to) is the older style, then you should have a conversation with your doctor," Munson said.
Munson, who has worked on medical issues since elected to the Legislature last year, said he's uncomfortable with diabetics filing for aid through MNSure.
"No legislator who has dealt with MNSure like I have for hundreds of hours looking at various insurances should ever use the words 'MNsure' and 'emergency insulin access' together," he said. "That will kill people."
Munson said he hopes federal officials tackle insulin aid as part of a larger look at reforming how government regulates health care.
