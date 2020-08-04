An inter-GOP tussle at the primary level next week will decide the future of House District 23B.
Though the seat is considered safely Republican, it remains to be seen whether residents in parts of Blue Earth, Watonwan, Waseca and Le Sueur counties will support incumbent Rep. Jeremy Munson, R-Lake Crystal, of the New House Republican Caucus, or Yvonne Simon, a longtime Republican with roots in the agricultural community.
Both candidates have farming experience and are pro-life, pro-gun conservatives. Where they differ, however, is their approach to government.
Munson has a record of being a stickler for conservative values, along with an adversarial relationship against Democrats and Republicans alike; whereas Simon hopes to use her political connections at the Capitol to garner more attention to the district’s problems.
Minnesota’s primary election takes place Aug. 11. Republican voters will determine whether Munson or Simon takes on DFL candidate Leroy McClelland, a South Bend Township supervisor, for the seat in November.
House District 23B has remained in Republican control since 2003.
Incumbent advantages
Munson, 45, has represented the district since February 2018, when he won a special election to replace former Republican Rep. Tony Cornish.
He’s garnered attention for his push on price transparency in health care, as well as his stance against more government spending.
Munson tasted success at the Capitol within his first few months in office, as lawmakers passed a medical price transparency bill he championed in 2018. That bill requires hospitals and medical care providers publish the costs of their 25 most common procedures. He also has worked on other price transparency issues for prescription drugs and health insurance.
Munson said he’s still hoping to work for more insurance transparency at the Capitol over the next two years, as well as put less emphasis on lobbying in St. Paul.
“It was important for me to work on those things, and in doing so, I found lobbyists control so much of health care,” he said. “Making sure we build a coalition of people willing to stand up for the patients in St. Paul is important.”
Munson also would like to work on reforming the legislative process, which would include fewer omnibus-style bills packaged together as well as term limits on lawmakers.
Yet he’s also stirred up controversy for his willingness to fight hard on various issues. Munson helped form the Republican Farmer Labor caucus in 2018 to push for more outreach in Greater Minnesota and to strip support for the DFL in rural areas of the state. Minnesota Democrats took issue with the caucus at the time for its resemblance to the DFL in name and logo.
Munson and other GOPers admitted the group was slightly tongue-in-cheek, but it had an important mission in fighting for farmers’ and laborers’ political support.
Munson later took on the House GOP when he and three other lawmakers — Reps. Steve Drazkowski of Mazeppa, Tim Miller of Prinsburg and Cal Bahr of East Bethel — formed their own House caucus in December 2018. Munson and other New House Republican Caucus members say they formed in response to infighting within the GOP and disagreements over House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt’s leadership. In addition, Munson and the New House Republican Caucus have publicly quarreled with Daudt over how to end Gov. Tim Walz’s peacetime emergency order this year.
Munson said he’s particularly critical of how Daudt’s decisions hurt the push for medical price transparency. Munson said he had to fight for attention from House staff when Republicans were the majority party in 2018 to garner more public support for health care issues.
“The staff should work for the district, not for the leadership, not for caucus leadership who’s honestly compromised by being a lobbyist,” Munson said.
The New House Republican Caucus took issue with Daudt taking a job at lobbying firm Stateside Associates last year. Daudt has said his role doesn’t involve lobbying, but Munson and other New House Republican Caucus members say Daudt’s job presents a conflict of interest and have called for him to resign in the past.
Friendly challenger
Simon has spent decades working on agricultural issues in Minnesota, from helping to nurture the ethanol industry to working on agricultural, energy and environmental issues under former U.S. Senator Norm Coleman.
A longtime Republican, Simon also has worked as a teacher in Madelia and as a program director for the Minnesota Farm Bureau.
She co-owns the Crystal Collection Reindeer Farm north of Lake Crystal, which provides reindeer for Kiwanis Holiday Lights in Mankato and other area events during the holiday season. Simon and her husband have lived in Blue Earth County for more than 40 years and she’s been a longtime local GOP Party member.
Simon and Munson have been on cordial terms in the past, and Munson admitted he was surprised when he heard Simon decided to challenge him in a primary after he won the district’s GOP endorsement.
Yet Simon said she didn’t consider running for office until she heard concerns from other area residents.
“I was actually encouraged to run by farmers and business owners,” she said. “Some were city administrators or city leaders who were concerned that they didn’t feel they were heard or listened to about what their needs were.”
Simon said her biggest criticism of Munson is his record of not working well with lawmakers, as well as his opposition to infrastructure bills each year even if they contain projects within his district.
Munson has had trouble in the past garnering support for public works projects in the area. He and Sen. Julie Rosen, who represents all of Minnesota’s District 23, publicly aired concerns with each other’s legislative styles in 2019 when Cornish mulled running for the District 23B seat for similar reasons as Simon. Rosen, the chair of the Senate Finance Committee, hasn’t worked with Munson on infrastructure bills during his tenure.
Two projects within District 23B were included in this year’s public works bills: an $8 million request to fix and replace Vernon Center’s water infrastructure as well as $900,000 toward a similar project in Waldorf. Munson initially seemed to support the latest public works bill last month, but he and other Republicans voted against it in the House in part because it was paired with a tax bill and because it included projects Munson didn’t support.
Simon said lawmakers need to put more emphasis on infrastructure work and whoever represents House District 23B needs to secure more funding for local projects, whether it be water and sewer systems or more funding for broadband throughout south-central Minnesota.
“The recurring theme that keeps coming back is people saying we need you to be there to make something happen for us,” Simon said. “That is the biggest part that I’ve been hearing is we do have needs out here. It’s not just ‘this would be nice here,’ it’s gotten down to ‘we have to do this.’”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.