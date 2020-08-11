MANKATO — Incumbents appeared to take the night in area House primary races Tuesday as early results show Reps. Jeremy Munson, R-Lake Crystal, and Paul Torkelson, R-Hanska, held off opponents.
"I'm very pleased with the support I've gotten in the district," Torkelson said. "It's a very good feeling after the years I've spent in the Legislature."
Torkelson represents District 16B, which includes all of Brown County, most of Redwood County and a small portion of Renville County. Tuesday was his first primary challenge since he won office in 2008.
Torkelson handily bested Tamara Houle of Redwood Falls by 2,575 to 695 votes — 79% to 21% — not counting absentee ballots that will come in through Thursday.
Houle represented a challenge from the far-right contingent of the state Republican party, as she criticized Torkelson for not challenging Gov. Tim Walz enough on his peacetime emergency powers and not pursuing enough of a conservative agenda at the Capitol.
Torkelson touted his experience in working on transportation, infrastructure, water quality and agricultural issues during his tenure at the Capitol. He also highlighted his experience working with lawmakers from both sides of the aisle to accomplish state work.
In House District 23B, Munson overcame Yvonne Simon of Lake Crystal 2,994 to 784 votes — 79 to 21% — not counting absentee ballots coming in through Thursday. Munson was unavailable for comment Tuesday night.
Munson has represented the district — which includes parts of Blue Earth, Watonwan, Waseca and Le Sueur counties — since he won a special election in February 2018 to replace former Rep. Tony Cornish.
Simon had challenged Munson, who's part of the New House Republican Caucus, over concerns Munson wasn't working with other Republicans or across the aisle on infrastructure and other area needs. Munson, who has garnered a reputation as a stickler for conservative values, has also cultivated adversarial relationships with DFL and GOP lawmakers alike.
Munson has touted his conservative record as well as his early legislative success in championing medical price transparency for hospitals and medical care providers, which the Minnesota Legislature passed during his first session. He said last month he had hoped to continue his work on Minnesota health care should voters re-elect him in November.
Both Torkelson and Munson are expected to win re-election in November as their districts lean conservative. Torkelson faces Mindy Kimmel of New Ulm, who he defeated 63% to 37% in 2018. Munson faces LeRoy McClelland, a South Bend Township supervisor.
