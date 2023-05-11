MANKATO — A mural created by Washington Elementary School students for Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato’s new bed tower was unveiled Thursday.
A group of about 30 fourth and fifth graders from the nearby school worked with teacher Stephanie Wolff on the after-school project.
The mural is meant to celebrate the hospital renovation and expansion, as well as the connection between the school and the hospital as neighbors in the community. The students spent two days a week for about six weeks creating the mural.
About 30 students gathered outside Thursday, near the Emergency Department, as a black tarp was dropped, showing the long mural. The artwork is currently mounted on some of the fencing that surrounds the work site for the hospital addition. Mayo said they will in the future figure out a permanent home for the mural.
Mayo is constructing a three-floor, 121-bed expansion at the campus, which is to be complete in April of 2024.
The hospital bed expansion comes with new intensive and progressive care units, a new medical-surgical unit and a new family birth center. The three floors will be built atop an existing two-story building on campus.
The Mankato expansion will cost roughly $155 million.
