MANKATO — A rural Lake Crystal man has been charged with third-degree murder for allegedly providing the fentanyl that resulted in a 44-year-old Mankato man's death last fall, according to the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force.
Wade Wallace Woelfel, 38, was charged Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court in connection with the overdose death of Bryan Marconcini, whose body was found in his home Oct. 8.
Responding officers recognized the death as a possible drug overdose and contacted the drug task force to assist with the investigation.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office later ruled Marconcini’s death as "mixed drug toxicity — methamphetamine and fentanyl."
Woelfel was identified as a suspect. He was arrested Oct. 13 for an outstanding felony warrant issued by the Department of Corrections for a previous drug conviction. During the arrest, Woelfel was found to be in possession of controlled substances, to include trace amounts of a substance containing fentanyl, according to a drug task force news release.
Woelfel was ultimately sent back to prison for violating his conditions of release. He remains in custody at a correctional facility in Moose Lake and will appear in Blue Earth County District Court on the new charge at a later date.
In 2016, Woelfel pleaded guilty to one count of drug sales; six other charges were dismissed.
He received a stayed prison sentence, which was a downward departure from state sentencing guidelines. The stayed sentence was on condition he complete the Blue Earth County Drug Court treatment program and five years of probation.
