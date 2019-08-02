NEW ULM — A man suspected of a murder in North St. Paul was arrested in New Ulm Friday morning.
Adeyemi Dean Jr., 25, is accused of stabbing his mother 68 times in their North St. Paul apartment in April, according to media reports. Dean was charged with intentional second-degree murder Wednesday after investigators allegedly matched a bloody palm print in the apartment to Dean.
Dean was located at a New Ulm residence a little before 8 a.m. Friday, according to a New Ulm Police Department news release. He was arrested without incident.
