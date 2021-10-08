LE CENTER — A man accused of murdering his father and burning down their residence outside of Le Center is now competent to stand trial. But he remains civilly committed.
Hardy Robert Wills-Traxler, 26, is charged with second-degree murder and arson in the fatal stabbing of his father Bruce Alan Traxler, 64, at their rural Le Sueur residence in January.
Prosecution has been on hold since April when Wills-Traxler was found mentally incompetent to participate in his defense.
At a review hearing Friday in Le Sueur County District Court, attorneys did not object to a psychologist's finding that Traxler is now competent to stand trial.
Assistant Public Defender Richard Ohlenberg said Friday he intends to present an insanity defense
The next hearing in the criminal case — an omnibus hearing to consider pretrial issues — is now scheduled for April 4.
Wills-Traxler has been civilly committed and will remain at a state hospital until at least mid-March.
This story will be updated.
