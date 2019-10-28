NEW ULM — The trial for a St. James man accused of killing his wife and stepdaughter got underway Monday.
Motion hearings were held Monday in the case against Scott Francis Engelbrecht, charged with first- and second-degree counts of murder.
Watonwan County Attorney Stephen Lindee said jury selection will begin Tuesday and will take at least the rest of the week to complete. Testimony will begin next week.
Engelbrecht is accused of fatally shooting Joyce Ann Engelbrecht, 67, in their home during an argument in June 2018. He allegedly then followed Rachel Elaine Linder, 43, outside and shot her as well.
The trial is being held at the Brown County Courthouse and the jurors will be Brown County residents. The defense requested a change of venue, arguing that extensive media coverage would make it difficult to find unbiased jurors in Watonwan County.
