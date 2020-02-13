MANKATO — Free Press features editor Robb Murray has been named "Columnist of the Year" by CNHI newspapers, the parent company of The Free Press.
Murray competed with columnists from about two dozen like-sized newspapers owned by CNHI across the country.
Judges said: "Can’t imagine not being moved by his columns. Wow, wow, wow. That was the reaction after reading each of Robb’s columns. And that’s how a person should feel after reading columns: that we can call the columnist by his or her first name.
"Robb is an effective storyteller. His columns are personal, diverse, well-written and flow with rhythm. In a category of many noteworthy columns and columnists, Robb’s personal approach rose to the top because of his consistency in writing that compels you to read his columns."
Murray has worked at The Free Press for 25 years as a reporter and editor. He is also associate editor of Mankato Magazine.
Free Press columnist Tim Krohn was a finalist for the award.
