ST. PETER — After finishing up a set Sunday with her bluegrass band, Blue Hazard, upright bassist Clara Wicklund said not every city has what St. Peter has.
She was referring to Minnesota Square Park, the venue for St. Peter's Ambassadors' Blues Fest in June and Rock Bend Folk Festival in September. Wicklund knows the city well, with grandparents who live there and her college years spent at Gustavus Adolphus.
Blue Hazard has performed at Rock Bend before, but Sunday's set was part of a new festival with a different focus: Highlighting original content created by musicians in Minnesota.
"I think it's great," Wicklund said of the first Minnesota Original Music Festival. "There's a whole music scene happening in the Twin Cities, but you can't forget what's happening elsewhere. Minnesota in general is super rich with musicians writing our own music."
Organizers Eli Hoehn, Michelle Roche and Eric Zimmerman had that idea in mind when they came up with the free festival. With grant funding from the Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council and support from KMSU Radio, local businesses and organizations, they organized a weeklong series of events centered around Minnesota musicians.
Festivities kicked off Monday with a screening of Steve Firkins' "The Filmmakers," a film about global warming featuring a soundtrack of local musicians, at the Treaty Site History Center. Musical performances kicked off on Tuesday at Patrick's on Third, which also included the draft for a 60-hour band challenge.
Participating musicians named what instrument they wanted to play before being drafted into a newly formed band. Each band received keywords to include in a set of songs to be performed at the Red Men Club on Friday. A panel of judges then chose a winning band to open Saturday's concerts in the park.
Within those 60 hours, workshops and jam sessions commenced around town. The workshops at St. Peter High School ranged from the technical, like how to use looping pedals, to peer reviewing songwriting to the business of musicianship.
The week was about bringing Minnesota musicians together for networking, collaborating and fostering creativity, Hoehn said.
"For one week every year composers and musicians can converge in St. Peter and just hang out, perform, share their road stories and have a really good time," he said.
St. Peter's strong musical roots created a helpful base to work off of. Bad weather can foil the best laid plans — the festival had to work around a storm Saturday — but Minnesota Square Park and its showpiece pavilion is a tried-and-true setting for taking in live music.
The community has a longstanding musical tradition with Rock Bend Folk Festival and Ambassadors' Blues Fest, Hoehn said, and the new festival in July fits well between them.
The idea was music to festivalgoer Thomas Grant's ears, who came down from St. Paul to take in all the shows Saturday and Sunday. The Twin Cities area has festivals going on all the time, he said, but this festival's focus on original Minnesota music drew him to a St. Peter festival for the first time.
"The quality of the original music is so spectacular, and I love the idea that they're not doing any covers," he said. "This is people presenting music from their heart. You get to really see and showcase the creativity of people here in the state."
He particularly loved the diversity of music on display, from folk to bluegrass to cosmic rock and more. He learned about the festival from his friend, Eric Ouren of Ouren Instruments in St. Peter, and said he planned to go home and tell his friends about it.
"This is really focused on original content by Minnesota musicians, and I think that's pretty special," he said.
For the full list of performers and events, go to mnomf.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.