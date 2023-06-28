When most people think of what’s swimming at the Waterville hatchery, they might think of walleye, northern pike and muskies, but growing in baskets in the hatchery’s ponds are thousands of freshwater mussels.
Not unlike the fish at the hatchery, the beneficial mussels are growing there before they’re ready to be stocked.
But these mussels will soon serve a different purpose, said freshwater mussel propagation biologist Madeline Pletta.
They’ll be used to restore the species in waters where they’ve been known to inhabit historically but have not been found in decades (not to be confused with the freshwater pest, the invasive zebra mussel).
“We’re restoring these populations and we hope that in five to 10 years from now, when we’re surveying that area, that we’re going to find mussels that are unmarked and are young. And that’s going to be evidence that what we’re doing is working successfully,” she said.
Pletta, who works with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resource’s Center for Aquatic Mollusk Programs, said once the mussels are ready to be stocked later this summer, they’ll be released according to their original watersheds and be placed in either the Cannon, Cedar or Mississippi rivers.
As they measure trends in the different waters, DNR Area Fisheries Supervisor Craig Soupir said the mussels are a good indicator of the health of aquatic systems.
“Mussels are one of the first species that show that there’s issues that are going on, and where there’s some reductions in mussels may be where those biggest issues are occurring in some of our river systems in southern Minnesota,” he said.
But before the mussels get the green light to be stocked in their new homes, they must get a checkup.
Pletta’s team headed to the hatchery Tuesday to survey the 10,000 mussels part of the latest cohort ready to graduate.
Whether they’re ready depends on size. The faster they grow, the faster they can get out the door. Their growth can be witnessed by the number of rings on the shell, similar to growth rings on a cross-section of a tree trunk.
Pletta said the ideal size is about an inch and a half to 2 inches.
“We chose that size for a few reasons. One of it being, larger carp frequently predate mussels and so that is, a smaller mussel is more easily chewable from a predation standpoint and so these bigger mussels ... they’re more durable,” she said.
But mussels at that size are also big enough to receive a special tag so the DNR can identify that the mussels are theirs.
Pletta’s team is looking for how many mussels are alive, how well they did and how big they are all to determine how many mussels they’ll release and when.
As the new cohort gets ready to be stocked, new mussels were recently brought to the hatchery earlier this month as well.
That’s the typical annual cycle for the hatchery, which has been hosting mussels in this capacity for about six years.
Mussels at the hatchery typically take about one to two years to grow, so when the older ones leave, younger ones are brought in.
The mussels inspected Tuesday were first brought to the hatchery in 2021, but the hatchery is the second leg of the mussel’s journey to the rivers.
All mussels start out at a facility in Lake City. That’s because mussels rely on fish as a host for part of their life cycle.
“We basically put them in these specialized systems that I have built at our facility that allow us to hold fish at high densities and then collect juvenile mussels,” Pletta said.
“From the point when they drop off the fish, they enter our culture system in Lake City, and they spend an entire year in Lake City before getting moved to Waterville.”
Waterville isn’t the only site where mussels grow, but it does have one of the shortest growing periods and higher survival rates.
“Because their ponds are all drainable, it really gives us a lot of confidence that, OK, we’re going to put mussels in, they’re in kind of this new habitat that’s really productive and growing, but there’s not a lot of other competitors necessarily, and so the mussels are really able just to do their thing, filter and grow,” Pletta said.
She said they’re hoping for at least an 80% survival rate from this round of mussels.
Once the mussels are in their new homes, their job will be to help the ecosystem the best way they know how, she said, adding that they’re good at filtering out things such as bacteria and algae.
But additionally, mussels also create habitat for other organisms.
“They’re also really good for creating habitat and then providing a food source for all the little critters that then bigger and bigger animals eat,” she said.
