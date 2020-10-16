MANKATO — A drastic dip in temperatures this week was a reminder for Minnesotans to factor heating costs into their fall-winter budgets. Programs to help pay energy bills are available for income-eligible residents and senior citizens.
One local agency is telling clients they'll have to wait a while for funds from its energy assistance program.
“Generally, at this time of year we have a bit of a lag,” said Judd Schultz, Minnesota Valley Action Council's housing services director.
He offered assurance to people fretting over whether or not they should turn on their furnaces — help is on the way, probably by the end of the month.
“We are telling people 'Get your applications in.'"
MVAC can serve as a liaison in crisis situations where households are facing cut-offs of their heating supply or non-delivery of fuel.
“Vendors are told there are no funds available now, but we can let them know when a person's application has been approved,” Schultz said.
Minnesota’s Energy Assistance Program can help households pay energy bills, get reconnected or prevent energy disconnection, get fuel delivered, learn about efficiency and safety, and repair or replace homeowners’ broken heating systems.
The federally funded program helps homeowners and renters with income at or below 50% of the state’s median income ($54,357 for a family of four). Last year, more than 117,000 Minnesota households received assistance with an average amount of more than $500 per household.
A national community action group lobbies for MVAC and similar organizations and their programs, such as heating assistance.
"We have good bipartisan support for our programs," Schultz said.
The 2,700 applications his office has received so far for this funding period is a slight uptick from last year's number.
Schultz said about 1,300 of those applications have been processed for households within MVAC's nine-county region.
No MVAC offices are open to the public until at least January, but staff is working remotely.
Applications are available online at: www.mnvac.org/programs/energy/energy-assistance-eap-2.
Drop-off boxes for completed applications will soon be installed near entryways to MVAC buildings.
Minnesotans who cannot pay their energy bills also may sign up for another option that keeps heat on in houses and apartments. A program that requires all electric and natural gas companies to participate kicked in Oct. 15 and will be in effect through April 15.
“The Cold Weather Rule is a critically important law that ensures Minnesotans don’t have their primary source of heat cut off in the cold winter months," said a press release from Public Utilities Commission Chair Katie Sieben.
COVID-19 has brought financial uncertainty to all corners of the state and unfortunately more Minnesotans are now in need of, and eligible for, these programs, Sieben said.
Residents having difficulties working out payment arrangements with their utilities companies should contact the Commission’s Consumer Affairs Office for assistance with Cold Weather Rule protections.
The Commerce Department also administers the Weatherization Assistance Program. Weatherization assistance provides homeowners and renters energy efficiency improvements to reduce energy costs for those that meet income eligibility guidelines.
Under the Cold Weather Rule, customers who have a combined household income at or below 50 percent of the state median income are not required to pay more than 10 percent of their household income toward current and past heating bills. Additionally, others who struggle to pay heating bills may be able to arrange a Cold Weather Rule payment plan and should contact their service provider to discuss their options.
More information is available at the PUC website or by calling its Consumer Affairs Office at (651)-296-0406 or (800)-657-3782.
