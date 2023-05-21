Projected enrollment expected to double over the next four years has prompted faith in an $11.8 million expansion at Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School.
A Sunday groundbreaking and service officially kicked off the MVL expansion, which is to nearly double the footprint of the rural New Ulm campus. Billed as the “Building on the Rock” capital campaign, the expansion includes four new additions to the existing high school, founded in 1979.
Current plans include a new science and technology department, converting the current gymnasium into a performing arts center, construction of a new fieldhouse, and a new welcome center.
Jim Buboltz, director of mission advancement, said incoming freshman enrollment for the 2023-24 year is projected at 90 students, compared to a current graduating class of just 43. But he added even more critical is that growth is also projected over the next four years.
While MVL hosts students primarily from southern Minnesota and its relationship with other Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod (WELS) parishes, school officials report others hailing from China, South Korea and throughout the U.S. over the years.
But the current enrollment growth has been regionally generated, according to Buboltz.
“We’re close to 82% of our (WELS) students throughout the region and that growth is continuing and incredible,” said Buboltz, adding that figure used to be just over 60%.
Buboltz added that some partner Lutheran schools, such as the Mankato-based Mount Olive Lutheran and Risen Savior, are reporting 100% of their 2023-24 freshmen heading to MVL. And Buboltz is seeing a similar trend from as far west as Fairfax and new growth areas like Saint Peter.
Why MVL? Buboltz cites a consistent history in the region along with a commitment to academics, co-curriculars, and “an excellent Christ-centered education.” And while tuition is charged to attend MVL, the school’s website says financial aid totaling $100,000 annually is available for students and families in need.
John Hermanson, a 2000 MVL graduate and now an eight-year faculty member and choir director, is excited for the eventual new performing arts center. While it will wait for a full calendar year of construction on the new fieldhouse, he hopes some work can be started on transforming the existing gymnasium into the arts sometime in the spring or summer.
“For the past 40-plus years, it (the MVL gym and cement stage area) has been our performing arts center,” Hermanson said. “It’s wide open, but we’ve made the most of it.”
While MVL opened in the fall of 1979, the New Ulm area has a rich WELS educational history, one dating back to 1884 and the Dr. Martin Luther College campus and former Martin Luther Academy. MVL is one of over 20 WELS high schools, the school website reports.
The Rev. Paul Meitner of Zion Lutheran Church in Winthrop led the Sunday groundbreaking service and devotion. He noted that since he arrived at Zion three years ago, his parish’s student enrollment at MVL has grown from three to nine, with an expected 12 incoming freshmen this coming fall.
“This place has grown too small and we need to expand,” Meitner said during his opening, adding that the past three years of uncertainty provided challenges. The COVID pandemic, rising construction costs, inflation and the Hwy. 14 road construction have presented problems.
“And yet, here we stay,” Meitner said. “Trust in the Lord your God and not on your own understanding. There’s going to be problems, but those problems are nothing to fear. I am excited to know that we are building this expansion with God’s blessing.”
