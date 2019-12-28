Website: Welcome, please create a password for this new account.
Password: krohnt
Website: Password must contain numerals.
Password: krohnt1
Website: Not a 1, everyone guesses a 1.
Password: 2krohnt3
Website: Come on, you know you need a symbol, too. Get with the program, buddy.
And on it goes every time you open a new online account.
I know passwords are necessary and you should have strong ones, but I don't know of any of my accounts with flimsy passwords ever being hacked by anyone.
But I have experienced the theft of my personal information several times when Target, Equifax and other major companies with my data got hacked. I'm guessing those corporate giants had way better passwords than "krohnt" on their accounts and it didn't protect them.
They always make you type in answers to some challenge questions that you select, so if you forget your password, you can answer the questions and they'll send you a code to reset your password.
This causes problems for me. I overthink which questions to answer, and when I do answer them, I later can't remember what answer I put down.
One question is always "What city were you born in?"
I ask myself, "Do they mean Nicollet where we lived or Mankato where the hospital was?" And we lived on a farm not in town.
You can choose the question "What was your first pet's name?"
But I'm not sure if they mean the first pet our family had when I was a little kid. I think his name was Skipper because he had one bad leg and skipped. Or do they mean your first pet as an adult?
My wife was having trouble logging into an account and her hint question came up: "Husand's name?" I said, "Is it 'honey bunch?'" She said no, "It's jackass1." Funny woman.
Like many people, I use variations of a basic password I remember. But sites keep making you update your password and add more requirements for them. So I have dozens of little scraps of paper taped up with various passwords. I guess it kind of defeats the whole security thing if you plaster all your passwords around the house for anyone to see, but it works for me.
It turns out I'm not alone with sloppy passwords. Security firm NordPass did a list of 200 most popular passwords that were leaked in data breaches during 2019. The company collected 500 million passwords in total.
The most popular passwords contain obvious number combinations (12345,111111,123321), popular female names (Nicole, Jessica, Hannah) and just strings of letters forming a horizontal or vertical line on a QWERTY keyboard (asdfghjkl, qazwsx, 1qaz2wsx). NordPass said the most obvious one — “password” — is still very popular.
Of course NordPass has a solution for the password challenge. You pay them for a password manager that generates random, long, super-secure passwords for you and it stores all of them and finds them for you if need be.
You just have to remember one master password instead of all of them.
Might be worth it. I'll need a master password, though. Maybe "jackass123." That I'd remember.
