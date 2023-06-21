MANKATO — Mankato Youth Place held a groundbreaking Wednesday for its future home on Stadium Road as it prepares to be up and running by the beginning of the school year.
The nonprofit also known as MY Place, which provides free out-of-school youth programming, launched a capital fundraising campaign in February to support the move into the expanded space at 1315 Stadium Road. It had been located at 709 S. Broad St. since 2018.
The groundbreaking took place on what will be a gymnasium connected to an existing building currently in the process of being renovated.
To get to this point in the process just months away from moving in is thrilling, said Erin Simmons, MY Place's executive director, to a crowd gathered for the groundbreaking.
"This is only happening because of everyone who's here and so many people who couldn't join us today," she said. "This is a community effort."
The expanded space will double the number of youth served by the nonprofit. It will include several classrooms, a kitchen and more space in the existing building.
APX Construction Group, the general contractor on the project, is working toward finishing the renovation in time for a Sept. 1 move-in date. The gymnasium will begin construction soon ahead of a potential mid-November completion, said Jessica Blais, APX's business and community relations manager.
"Erin and her team, they've been an absolute dream to work with," she said. "The passion that they have for this organization and these kids that they serve is unmatched."
Simmons thanked APX for diligently working to ready the space, knowing what it will mean to have youth programming in place.
Before supporters of the nonprofit ceremoniously put shovels in dirt, Greater Mankato Growth President and CEO Jessica Beyer and Mankato Mayor Najwa Massad congratulated Mankato Youth Place on achieving the big step toward expansion.
The nonprofit's capital campaign remains ongoing. For more information on the project, visit www.myplacemankato.org.
