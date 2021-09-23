NORTH MANKATO — Following new guidance from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the city of North Mankato announced Thursday that it would no longer be enforcing water conservation measures put in place in response to the summer’s severe drought.
Despite the state lifting the drought warning phase for the area, North Mankato still encourages — but won’t enforce — water conservation. The city asked residents to keep lawn irrigation to no more than every other day, to keep up with repairs of plumbing leaks and to undertake other water-saving measures. Mankato’s watering restrictions, which include odd-even irrigation schedules based on street addresses, are in place even in non-drought years, although public education and threats of enforcement were ramped up with the sparse rainfall this year.
