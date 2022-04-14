NORTH MANKATO — A proposed housing development just outside the far north border of North Mankato received the backing of the Planning Commission and residents in the neighboring Reserve subdivision.
The development will be on what is current farmland that abuts the city limits, just north of The Reserve on the far north end of Lor Ray Drive. A Wisconsin developer earlier proposed 118 homes including 24 twin homes on the site. But the land, although outside the city limits, had previously been slated for low density, larger lot development.
The Planning Commission recommended against the previous proposal and the City Council early this month heard from several residents of The Reserve who opposed the plan. Reserve residents, who have larger lots and homes, worried the more dense development wouldn’t fit the area. The council sent the issue back to the commission and asked the developer to work on a plan that wouldn’t include twin homes.
Oevering Homes of Wisconsin came back to the commission with a plan that would have 108 single family homes, including 41 basementless patio homes popular with older homeowners, and no twin homes.
David Endres was the only member of the public to speak at the commission meeting Thursday night, saying he was speaking for many residents in The Reserve.
“We appreciate the compromise by the developer and landowner...We support it,” Endres told the commission.
He did ask that the new development be built in “a reasonable manner,” including adding green space and trees.
Bria Armstrong, of Overing, said the homes to be built would cost $350,000 to $415,000, not including the price of the lot.
“We’re looking at good quality houses.” She said most of the homes would be 1,600-1,800 square feet.
Even with the revised plan, the developer needed approval from the city to alter its previous guidance for the area from “low density” to “low density small lot zoning,” allowing for lots that can be 60 feet wide rather than a minimum of 90 feet wide.
Commission member Nick Meyer said the city needs more housing. “We know there’s a shortage of houses. We need more development.”
Commission member Stephanie Stoffel said she’s not a big fan of small lot sizes, but said the proposed development would meet a need for smaller lot sizes and is in a good location for it.
Commission member Jason Beal, a Realtor, said there is a big demand for smaller lots and smaller size houses by people who want to simplify and spend less on a home.
The commission voted 4-0 to recommend that the City Council approve the plan.
The Council will vote on the issue Monday.
If they give the go ahead, the developer will then seek to have the land annexed into the city and the city will have to review and approve final zoning and platting for the development.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.