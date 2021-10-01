Miter saws, staple guns and tape measures weren’t the usual workday tools for a team of five women from Scheels on Thursday.
The crew traded in their regular jobs for a volunteer day at a Habitat for Humanity home project in Nicollet. Three of the colleagues had previously volunteered with Habitat, while two others were first-timers.
All five were on site Thursday to give back and learn new skills as part of a Habitat initiative featuring teams of women volunteers.
Habitat for Humanity of South Central Minnesota organized 17 teams of five women to work on the Nicollet home project as part of the initiative, known as “She Nailed It.” Along with raising money and teaching the women new skills, the initiative helps other women raise families in affordable and safe homes.
Scheels also had a team volunteer on Wednesday. HomeTown Bank had Monday, LIV Aveda had Tuesday and Pioneer Bank has Friday. The ladies at Scheels were excited about the opportunity, said Jessica Krause, an assistant store leader who works in human resources.
“Habitat came knocking with She Nailed It, and we thought this was just a really cool opportunity to get our team out and here we are,” she said.
The team worked on wall and door frames on the second floor of a home next to completed Habitat projects on Elmwood Court. Krause and her two colleagues worked on a project a couple of houses down last time.
Getting to see it again now that it’s completed was rewarding, she said. A family will be able to move in before too long.
“When I drive by Nicollet and I have my family in my car, I always point and I’m like, ‘That’s the house mom helped build,’” she said.
Like other Habitat projects, volunteers in Nicollet don’t need home building or construction backgrounds to lend a hand. They just need to be ready to work and willing to learn from construction manager Mike Kroenke.
The experience was Rachel McGregor’s first time working on a home. The assistant store leader at Scheels said at first it was a little daunting, but the learning curve ended up not being too steep.
She and her colleagues traded off using staple guns to nail down top boards and saws to cut boards. They said the change-up from their regular work routine was nice.
“It’s something that I think people sometimes think women can’t do,” McGregor said of the work. “And we’re all here and we can do it.”
As he was going down a ladder, Kroenke heard what she said and added that “women can do anything.” All the women volunteers since the initiative started on Sept. 13, he said, have been wonderful to work alongside.
“Their hearts are in it,” he said. “ ... They’ve taken this (project) from the ground up in the last couple weeks.”
Habitat will continue to work on the Nicollet home during the winter ahead of a potential spring 2022 move-in date for a family.
