College of St. Scholastica

The following local students were named to the spring dean's list at The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth:

Elysian — Jacqueline Kaplan, Mitchell Wolter.

North Mankato — Maxamillion Mettler.

Mankato — Isabel Becker, Mckenzie Hardesty, Julia Herzberg, Christopher Johnson, Conor Wollenzien.

Minnesota Lake — Amber Stevermer.

Truman — Lindsey Miles.

Dean's list members have achieved a 3.75 grade point average or above on a 4.0 scale.

Lincoln Memorial University

Cody Baumgartner, of Courtland, participated in a White Coat at Ceremony April 18 at Harrogate, Tennessee.

Baumgartner is a third-year osteopathic medical student at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate.

During the ceremony, a white coat is placed on each participating student’s shoulders by school officials to indicate confidence in the students’ ability to carry on the tradition of doctoring.

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

Sophia Fischer, of Waldorf, has made the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater dean's list for the spring semester.

Fischer demonstrated her academic abilities by receiving a grade -oint average of 3.4 or above in a single semester.

National SkillsUSA

South Central College students participated in the National SkillsUSA Championships June 26-27 in Louisville, Kentucky.

SCC students brought home three national medals, while 10 students were named top finishers.

Area resident named top finishers include:

Mankato — Brooke Kline, fourth place, automotive refinishing technology competition; Eddie Snow, sixth place, pin design competition.

Nicollet — Alexivan Rivera, fourth place, promotional bulletin board team competition;

Eagle Lake — Deborah Goschy, eighth place, T-shirt design competition.

St. Peter — Riley Mayo, ninth place, mechatronics team competition.

The championships were part of the SkillsUSA 55th annual National Leadership and Skills Conference, a showcase of career and technical education students.

