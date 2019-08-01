College of St. Scholastica
The following local students were named to the spring dean's list at The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth:
Elysian — Jacqueline Kaplan, Mitchell Wolter.
North Mankato — Maxamillion Mettler.
Mankato — Isabel Becker, Mckenzie Hardesty, Julia Herzberg, Christopher Johnson, Conor Wollenzien.
Minnesota Lake — Amber Stevermer.
Truman — Lindsey Miles.
Dean's list members have achieved a 3.75 grade point average or above on a 4.0 scale.
Lincoln Memorial University
Cody Baumgartner, of Courtland, participated in a White Coat at Ceremony April 18 at Harrogate, Tennessee.
Baumgartner is a third-year osteopathic medical student at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate.
During the ceremony, a white coat is placed on each participating student’s shoulders by school officials to indicate confidence in the students’ ability to carry on the tradition of doctoring.
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
Sophia Fischer, of Waldorf, has made the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater dean's list for the spring semester.
Fischer demonstrated her academic abilities by receiving a grade -oint average of 3.4 or above in a single semester.
National SkillsUSA
South Central College students participated in the National SkillsUSA Championships June 26-27 in Louisville, Kentucky.
SCC students brought home three national medals, while 10 students were named top finishers.
Area resident named top finishers include:
Mankato — Brooke Kline, fourth place, automotive refinishing technology competition; Eddie Snow, sixth place, pin design competition.
Nicollet — Alexivan Rivera, fourth place, promotional bulletin board team competition;
Eagle Lake — Deborah Goschy, eighth place, T-shirt design competition.
St. Peter — Riley Mayo, ninth place, mechatronics team competition.
The championships were part of the SkillsUSA 55th annual National Leadership and Skills Conference, a showcase of career and technical education students.
