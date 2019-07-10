The Pink Schoolhouse
Tracy Coy of New Richland installed a new bell and its tower July 9 on a historic school building on private rural property between Wilton and Waseca.
The Pink Schoolhouse's original bell was stolen years ago and the original bell tower was removed sometime after the theft.
Marjorie Lane of Crystal donated a new bell.
Coy, who was commissioned for the job, donated materials and did not charge building or installation fees.
Drake University
Local residents graduated at the end of spring semester at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.
Aaron Goedeke, of St. Peter, earned a bachelor of science in business administration, management/marketing
Brian Thoreson, of Springfield, was awarded a doctor of pharmacy degree.
MCH Foundation
Madelia Community Hospital Foundation recently awarded three scholarships to area students pursuing degrees in healthcare.
Scholarship recipients are:
• Marne Skarpohl, a radiology tech student at the University of Sioux Falls; Yoshiko Masters Memorial Scholarship for $1,000.
• Faith Bergeman, a Madelia High School graduate who will be attending the College of St. Benedict's nursing program; $500 MCH Foundation Healthcare Scholarship for Madelia.
• Olivia Flack, a Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial High School graduate who will be attending the College of St. Benedict's dentistry program; $500 MCH Foundation Healthcare Scholarship for Lake Crystal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.