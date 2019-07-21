Pile It On
Organizers of Pile It On drive for ECHO Food Shelf announced a successful donations collection during North Mankato Fun Days Parade July 13.
Volunteers collected $2,023 in cash donations and 2,020 pounds of non-perishable items for the food shelf in Mankato.
Pile It On organizers include KEYC News 12 and FOX-TV, Snell Motors, Target and Radio Mankato stations, including KTOE, KXLP, KATO, KDOG, KXAC and The FAN. Additional support was provided by Mayflower.
WGU
Local residents recently earned degrees from Western Governors University, an online university based in Utah.
The area graduates are:
Cleveland — Abigail McCabe, bachelor of science degree, nursing.
Eagle Lake — Jared Smith, BS, nursing.
Garden City — Ann Petersen, BS, nursing.
Mankato — Sheri Paulsen, master of science, nursing-leadership and management; Morghan Trebesch, BS, nursing; Kaily Goehring, BS, nursing; Raymond Byrozo, master of science, curriculum and instruction.
Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, online, nonprofit WGU now serves more than 115,000 students nationwide and has more than 147,000 graduates in all 50 states.
SMSU
Area residents are among Southwest Minnesota State University-Marshall students recently honored for their academic achievements during the spring semester of study.
If a 4.0 grade-point-average is achieved, the student earns High Honors.
Undergraduate students who completed 12 or more A-F graded credits and achieved grade-point-averages of 3.5 or higher earns Honors.
High honors
Mankato — Cynthia Winch.
New Ulm — Lexi Grathwohl.
Sleepy Eye — Alison Drexler.
Springfield — Deena Weber.
Waseca — Nicholas Dufault.
Honors
Belle Plaine — Kaylee Hentges, Luke Narveson.
Blue Earth — Gabriella Coxworth.
Hanska — Jodell Wright-Sletta.
Mankato — Alexandra Bidwell.
New Ulm — Brian Kokesch, Colin Nelson, Meleah Reinhart.
North Mankato — Benjamin Broze.
St. James — Summer Mohlenbrock.
Sleepy Eye — Kennedy Capacia, McKenzie Hoffman, Ashley Johnson, Christian Linan, Austin Rusch.
Springfield — Emily Augustin, Carter Cook, Ashley Rogotzke, Alexis Streich, Justina Streich.
St. Peter — Zoey Bartlett.
Waseca — Sydney O’Brien.
Wells — Brady Berg.
SDSU
Area residents were among students named to the dean’s list for academic excellence after the spring semester at South Dakota State University-Brookings.
To earn dean’s list distinctions in SDSU’s colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale.
The following area students received the academic honors:
Amboy — Grace LaRaine Juergens, SEHS; Jeffrey Michael Lewis, SENGR.
- Arlington — Scott Thomas Landes, SENGR.
Belle Plaine — Nicholas Allen Covington, SENGR.
- Blue Earth — Jared Thomas Kennedy, SEHS; Athena Marie Peterson, SEHS
Eagle Lake — Mason Erick Arndt, SPAHP; Breck Mary Michels, SNURS; Hailey Courtney Reiten, SAHSS.
Good Thunder — Reid Lee Hansen, SAFES; Nicholas David Nachreiner, SNS.
- Hanska — Sarah Marie Rossbach, SAFES; Leah Rebecca Schmitt, SNURS.
- Henderson — Logan Lawrence Tesch, SAFES.
Janesville — Bailey Wayne Cords, SAHSS; Ashley Jo Hoffman, SPAHP.
- Lafayette — Kendra Dawn VanDeest, SAFES.
Le Center — Evan Douglas Traxler, SNS.
- Madelia — Madison Mari Mueller, SNURS; Katelyn Marie Sorenson, SAHSS; Cara Delaney Teigum, SAFES.
- Mankato — Max David Ausdemore, SENGR; Samantha Rosemary Bruggeman, SPAHP; Shelby Kay Buller, SPAHP; Emily Marie Gaspar, SAFES.
Mapleton — Alaina Marie Corgard, SAFES; Derek Jeffrey Moore, SAFES; Joshua Joel Moore, SAFES.
- Montgomery — Ryan Mitchell Hinze, NUC, SAHSS; Emilie Joanne Trcka, SNURS.
- New Ulm — Allison Marie Beranek, SNURS; Dylan David Borchert, SENGR; Kaila Mae Brudelie, SEHS, SAHSS; Adam Richard Franta, SEHS; Jacob Daniel Gangelhoff, SENGR; Nicole Marie Gangelhoff, SEHS; Desirae Johnette Hertling, SAFES; Randy James Kral, SAFES; Joshua Daniel Long, SNURS; Kristina Rose Long, SNS; Marni Lorraine Malecek, SAHSS; Ashley Caroline Mehlhop, SNURS; Anna Mary Mohr, SPAHP; Jenessa Sue Rothmeier, SEHS; Lauren Elizabeth Schueler, SNS.
Nicollet — Travis Eugene Selby, SENGR.
- North Mankato — Patrick Riley Doyle, SENGR; Matthew David Kinowski, SNURS; Devan Aj Schaefer, SAHSS; Meghan Marie Schaub, SNURS; Lindsey Jo Theuninck, SAHSS.
St. James — Clare Catherine Lepp, SAFES.
- Sleepy Eye — Nikki Lyn Carr, SPAHP; Lucas Terry Heiderscheidt, SAHSS; Megan Marie Labat, SAHSS; Anna Marie Lux, SEHS; Jordan Lea Marotz, SNURS; Hannah Jo Marti, SAFES; Miranda Lynn McMullen, SPAHP; Anna Elise Miller, SAHSS; Jared James Rothmeier, SENGR; Rebecca Ann Zinniel, SNURS.
- Springfield — Andrew Kurt Beckman, SENGR; Benjamin Richard Groebner, SAFES; Katelyn Olivia Hauth, SNURS; Kylie Lynn Hayden, SAFES; Ashley Lynn Larson, SENGR; Tyson Jay Meidl, SAFES; Jordyn Marie Menage, SEHS.
Vernon Center — Matthew Stephen Roelofs, SAHSS; Lorna Kay Wright, SNS, SAFES.
- Waseca — Madison Kaelin Dulas, SAHSS; Dylan John Winegar, SAFES.
Wells — Malarie Annisa Scholtes, SPAHP; Taylor Marie Schultz, SAFES.
- Winnebago — Cole Alan Hendricksen, SAHSS; Christopher Gregory Jenkins, SAHSS.
(Students with an asterisk next to their names received 4.0 GPAs).
School Codes:
SAFES – College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences
SAHSS – College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences
SEHS – College of Education and Human Sciences
SENGR – Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering
SNS – College of Natural Sciences
SNURS – College of Nursing
SPAHP – College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions.
