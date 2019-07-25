Wiechmann Family Reunion
Descendants of Bertha and Freiderich Wiechmann met for a reunion July 19-20 at Mankato City Center Hotel.
This family reunion was a final wish of one of the descendants. John Meyer, who had lived in California, designated in his will funding for the reunion.
Attendees from Minnesota, North and South Dakota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Ohio, Florida, California and Arizona spent their visit to Mankato touring by bus their ancestors’ home sites, churches and grave sites in Good Thunder Other activities will be a “get to know each other” party, a photo session, an ancestry power point presentation and a closing banquet.
Junior Holstein Association
Local members of the Minnesota Junior Holstein Association earned national honors by winning the 2019 J. George and Anna Smith National Dairy Bowl Sportsmanship Award at the National Holstein Convention in Appleton, Wisconsin, at the end of June.
Mausten Krueger, son of Scott and Stephanie Krueger of Arlington; Kate Schmidt, daughter of Kelly and Sarah Schmidt of New Ulm; Alex Schroeder, son of Jason and Michele Schroeder of Courtland; and Grady Schuft, son of Robert and Gina Schuft of Arlington, formed a team that competed in the National Holstein Foundation Dairy Quiz Bowl Contest during the convention.
The team competed at the state junior convention in March in Hutchinson, earning the opportunity to represent Minnesota in the national contest.
While competing in the quiz bowl competition at the national contest, the team lost both their rounds. However, at the conclusion of the contest, the judges, moderators and timers selected the Minnesota team the Junior Division sportsmanship winners.
Each team member received a plaque, a rosette and a $25 cash prize.
